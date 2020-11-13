LIBERTY — The Amite County Historical and Genealogical Society has taken some major setbacks from COVID-19 — but these are folks who take the long view of things. As in generations and centuries.
There will be no annual fundraiser event this year, and the society’s meetings have been via Zoom.
The most serious setback has been the illness of active member Joey Wall, who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for over two months.
On a positive note, the second phase of the preservation and restoration of the Little Red Schoolhouse is set to start this month.
“COVID-19 has slowed us down,” said society vice president Greg Barron. “We have scraped up with no taxes or grants over $30,000 for the project. It is time.”
The picturesque red brick building in front of the Liberty Library is all that remains of the old Amite Female Seminary, which was established in 1853. Until COVID, the building was the site of historical society meetings.
The building and adjacent roadway underwent renovations decades ago that caused major drainage and moisture control problems.
“If you look at it from the road it looks absolutely fine,” Barron said.
But water has wicked up three to four feet into the brick; sheetrock and plaster have fallen down; a column out front is rotted.
Phase 1 included opening up the floor vents so the building could air out thoroughly, along with installing a French drain to divert runoff.
“The walls have dried out enough for work to start,” Barron said. “We received a sizeable donation. Our little organization has accumulated 30-something thousand dollars to put into this. There are no tax dollars going into this. It was all us and our hard work.”
He especially cited members Sam King and Freddie Cook for their work.
Another project that is proceeding apace is collecting family Bible records from around the county. The first collection, from the late John H. Parker, was published and sold out in weeks.
A second volume will include those and many more.
“In the last year a lot of Bible records have been scanned from individuals,” Barron said.
The book should be out by next year’s Heritage Days festival.
“When they’re ready we’ll make an announcement,” Barron said, citing the society’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Barron has been busy exploring his own ancestry through genetic testing, finding cousins in Virginia, Norway and England, and identifying a fifth-generation Native American grandmother.
“Genetic genealogy has opened up another world,” Barron said. “You’re seeing Viking heritage. The whole world will open up through genetic genealogy.”
Two websites, ancestry.com and 23andme.com, can lead a person deep into genealogy not accessible by paper records alone.
The tests, which involve spitting into a vial, cost money, of course, but Barron noted they’re on sale before Thanksgiving.
“That’s going to tell you what you are and where you’re from and all that,” Barron said.
Using a combination of DNA testing, historical records and other research, Barron found his Native American ancestress to be a woman named LaShoma, who was either in the Catawba or Tutelo-Saponi tribe.
“I’m 1/128th Native American. That’s considerably more than Elizabeth Warren,” Barron joked of the blonde-haired U.S. senator who claimed Native American ancestry.
LaShoma and Samuel Cooksey Barron were his ancestors in Maryland, but Barron could find no evidence they were married, possibly because of laws prohibiting mixed-race marriages.
He was able to trace his ancestors’ complex movements, including military service, all the way to Amite County and the property where he himself now lives, which he calls The Hill. He praised fellow genealogists Dr. David Snow and Dr. Luke Lampton for their assistance.
People won’t necessarily like what they discover by genetic testing — ancestors who were never married, or who had multiple families, sometimes of mixed race.
“DNA does not lie,” Barron said. “It’s what it is. Written genealogies don’t necessarily match DNA.”
For instance, he learned one of his ancestors had a secret second family.
“He had left his wife while doing machinist jobs in southwest Mississippi. He would be gone for two weeks at the time while setting up or working on a sawmill at Lucien and had a complete other family,” Barron said.
Barron discovered more than 10 unrelated clans of Barron and identified his own. He found a cousin in Norway, which led him to relatives in England.
“His English cousins were my English cousins,” Barron said. “I connected with all my English cousins in Northumbria, Umbria and Yorkshire.”
The deeper the research, the more tests and hence more money. But Barron keeps digging.
“I get excited when the results start to come in,” he said.
