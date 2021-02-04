A McComb selectman encouraging more Black residents to take the COVID-19 vaccine whenever possible to spread a message that the shot is safe and effective.
Selectman Devante Johnson was one of the first McComb city board members to get the vaccine last week, along with Mayor Quordiniah Lockley.
He said it was his duty to step up and take the vaccine to help fight skepticism in his community.
“It is something that I knew I needed to do to increase public awareness and let people know it was safe,” Johnson said.
As of Tuesday, 34,766 Black Mississippians had received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is only 17% of the total number of people in the state who have been immunized. By comparison, 137,213 White residents have had the shot, about 69% of the total.
Mississippi’s population is 38% Black, and since health officials say it’ll take 70 to 80% of the population to become vaccinated in order ro reach herd immunity, Johnson said getting the vaccine is key to ending the pandemic.
Mississippi is administering vaccines to residents 65 and older and those over 18 with pre-existing conditions.
Johnson, 24, said his bout with COVID-19 in June qualified him for the vaccine because it gave him a pre-existing condition.
“I had COVID, so I have a pre-existing condition. I still have lingering effects for the virus to this day,” he said. “I am just trying my best to stay healthy, stay safe and lead by example.”
After taking the vaccine, Johnson said he felt fatigued for a few days but noted that was the extent of the side effects he felt. He said despite reports of the vaccine being harder on those who have had COVID — particularly with the second dose, he is not afraid to take his next shot in March.
“The only symptom I had was being a little fatigued, and that only lasted a day or two. Other than that, I am as healthy as can be. I could run a marathon,” he said. “I trust the science, and I trust in God, so have no worries at all.”
Johnson said those between the ages of 20 and 29 have been the main spreaders of the virus, so it is important for those in that age group to get the vaccine when available.
“We are the ones that are carrying it home to our seniors,” he said. “If we will be the first to take personal responsibility for our health, we will slow the spread.”
Johnson also noted the disparity in minority groups getting access to the vaccine, noting that he hopes the state and federal government can work together to help in that effort.
“I think we need a little trust in the vaccine, so it is very important for Black leadership to step up and take the vaccine,” he said. “Our community was hit the hardest by the virus, and we are trying to get herd immunity through the vaccine. The only way to do that is to get 70% immunity.”
