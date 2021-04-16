Southwest Mississippi law enforcement officials ended a 24-hour manhunt Wednesday night, catching an Amite County inmate who broke out of jail and was hiding in Lincoln County.
Zachary Smith, 28, of Brookhaven, who had been held on burglary charges since April 8, allegedly escaped the Amite County Jail Tuesday afternoon and borrowed a phone to call friends from who picked him up.
“The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department caught him last night. He’s back in jail as of this morning,” Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten said Thursday. “He had talked to some folks who did not know him and borrowed a phone. His friends picked him up and dropped him off at the river near 84 Highway.”
Smith’s breakout will incur a new charge of escape, Wroten said.
Deputies had just interviewed Smith at the jail Tuesday when he was taken to the booking room, where he was able to slip out unnoticed wearing allegedly stolen clothes under his jumpsuit.
“He had gone in to use the restroom where they change clothes for the booking and stole a pair of pants out of there, so he may face misdemeanor charges for that,” Wroten said. “The jailer got tied up doing something else and wasn’t paying close enough attention to him and didn’t lock the door.”
“But that’s fixed now,” he added.
Wroten has changed the old lock, which had to be locked by hand, to a lock that engages as soon as the door closes.
Once out the door, Smith shed the orange jumpsuit for the street clothes underneath.
“We had been up there until late Tuesday night and had to call it off,” Wroten said.
The search didn’t completely stop as the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office got a tip on Smith’s location that led to his capture.
Smith was arrested at a family member’s house by Lincoln County deputies and transferred back to the jail in Liberty without incident, Wroten said.
“He said he realized he’d messed up after he left, but it was too late,” said Wroten.
Along with Smith, Dakota Wallace of Brookhaven and Alexandria Cartwright of Monticello were charged with aiding in Smith’s escape.
Wroten said the search was conducted with help from Liberty police, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Natchez police, a search dog team from the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and sheriff’s offices in Franklin and Lincoln counties.
