The concept of service is not foreign to Casey Miller.
The McComb police sergeant and National Guard reservist has been with the department since 2009, works as a shift supervisor — a role usually reserved for the department’s lieutenants — and has multiple military deployments under his belt.
“He does what’s right for the department. He does what’s right for the citizens of McComb,” Police Chief Garland Ward said Thursday, shortly before the McComb Exchange Club presented Miller with the Officer of the Year Award.
Ward said Miller has completed a wide range of specialty training, such as overland search and rescue, and is a well-rounded officer.
“This award is based off of his peers voting for him,” Ward said.
Miller rose to the rank of sergeant in 2016 and is now testing to become a lieutenant.
He works night shifts and is still in the Reserves, having served in Germany, Afghanistan and on two tours in Iraq.
“I’ve got three years left,” he said of his military service.
Asked about common problems he sees on patrol, Miller said loitering tends to swell into bigger issues — “the open alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and all the other things.”
Asked about his most interesting call, Miller said it involved wrestling a 300-plus-pound man wearing nothing but a purple G-string into submission.
As police departments across the country see both public support and disdain in the wake of police shootings, Miller said he is grateful McComb has not experienced such problems.
“The vast majority of the citizens of McComb appreciate us and like us a lot,” he said. “But then there are the same ones, but they’re the same ones for years that don’t like the police. But criminals were never going to like the police.”
But it also hasn’t been an easy year for McComb’s police force, which has struggled to recruit and retain officers amid the hiring of a new chief. A recent restructuring led to the elimination of some vacant positions, allowing the department to raise pay and make its patrol jobs more competitive with other local agencies.
“With three people on a shift, we’re all trying to work together and make it happen day to day,” Miller said.
Ward said he’s about to hire more officers and Miller said he is looking forward to working with “new blood coming to the department.”
“Since I’ve been chief I’ve hired 14 police officers, eight processors and two dispatchers,” said Ward, who was hired earlier this summer. “In November, we won’t have any vacancies.”
Ward said he has other goals for the department.
“I am trying to start a D.A.R.E. program ... to put a D.A.R.E. officer in the schools, to communicate with the kids,” he said.
The chief said he also wants to create a “citizens police academy.”
“I think the biggest problem is citizens don’t know what we do as police officers,” he said, calling public support for the department vital to reducing crime and improving the quality of life in McComb. “Y’all are out there, and you’re going to see way more than we’re going to see.”
