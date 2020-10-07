Pike County supervisors rehashed an old argument Monday before voting 4-1 to advertise for bids on a Bogue Chitto River bank stabilization project at Holmesville.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse 75% of the project cost. The county’s portion will come from a 2016 bond issue for road and bridge repairs.
Keith Lott of Neel-Shaffer said erosion in an upstream bend threatens to undermine the western headwall of the Holmesville bridge.
But Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky, who has opposed the project from the beginning, repeated his objections that the project involves work on private land well away from the bridge.
He also maintained the original bond issue didn’t authorize such work.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said the bond specifies road and bridge repairs “and related purposes,” which would include the erosion control.
“You’re doing one particular spot on someone’s land to improve that person’s land,” Bowsky maintained.
The county has easements on the properties of Dr. Steve Hennington, Robert Batte and Tara McGregor for the project.
“That is a one-block radius,” Bowsky said. “I don’t agree with fixing that one block away.”
Lott said the work is necessary to protect the bridge.
Board president Sam Hall said, “The attorney said it will fit in the project. That’s why we’re relying on our attorney.”
Supervisors also voted 4-1 to approve a $54,600 task order to Neel-Shaffer for the project.
In other business, supervisors:
• Authorized the Holmesville Bicentennial Committee to replace street signs in Holmesville with historic-looking signs at no cost to the county. “We’re working with Scenic Rivers (Alliance) and we’re hoping to make this a place tourists would want to come,” said committee spokesman Malcolm Allen. He said the brown and white signs are the same type used in the Natchez historic district.
• Heard concerns from Magnolia Gazette City Editor Terry Jackson about the condition of the town library, which he said has a major leak on the north wall, two columns that have rotted and fallen, and electrical problems, Jackson said a 1976 agreement between the town, the county and the library board call for the town to pay utilities and maintain the building, and the county to pay insurance. Dowdy said the agreement should still be in effect if neither board has rescinded it. Hall said he will discuss the matter with the Magnolia mayor.
• Voted 4-0 to approve a total of $66,800 in annual payments to several agencies: $8,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi, $11,000 to Keep Pike County Beautiful, $25,000 to Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center, $1,500 to Southwest Mississippi Christian Outreach Ministry, $1,500 to Salvation Army, $10,000 to Southwest Mississippi Community College Workforce Training Center, $5,000 to American Red Cross and $4,800 to Osyka Library. Supervisor Jake Gazzo abstained since his wife works for the community college.
• Appointed SMCC librarian Natalie McMahon to the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library Board.
• Heard concerns from Magnolia-Progress Road resident John LeTard about drivers passing on a double yellow line on the road. Supervisors said they will put up “no passing” signs.
