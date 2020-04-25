Family survives storm as tree splits trailer

A McComb woman and her seven family members are happy to be alive after trees fell on her trailer during the Thursday morning storm that blew down trees and damaged homes across the city.
“This was my first time, and I hope and pray this will be my last,” Summit Street resident Julia Lewis said of the experience of surviving a violent storm. “I was so scared, but I was more scared for my kids, but we are blessed, blessed, blessed.”
Lewis said she woke up to the sound of her phone’s emergency alert and got out of bed. She went to the living room, where her 11-year-old twin grandsons were sleeping on the couch and her son and daughter-in-law were sleeping on the floor.
She said it took everything in her to pull her grandchildren off of the couch and to safety.
“By the time we left the living room to that back room was enough for it to hit,” she said. “We couldn’t come out because by the time I got them up and back to that back room me and my son were on the phone and he said, ‘Mama, y’all need to get out. Where are my brothers at?’ And I said, ‘Everybody’s up getting in the back room.’ It hit that fast.”
Lewis’ trailer has been in the same spot for years, but now sports multiple trees cut through it like a knife through butter. The couch her grandson slept on sits directly under where one of the trees landed.
“When I walked in there yesterday and saw that couch on the ground and knowing I had just got my baby up off that couch — oh my God — that’s all I could say,” she said. “He was in there with us. If we had been a couple minutes later, that tree would’ve gotten him.”
They were trying to get to her son’s home next door, but the storm hit too quickly. She moved her family to the edge of the trailer, where her two granddaughters were sleeping. Hunkering down, Lewis heard the sound of the trees crashing through, unsure of what the sound was, but she knew what it meant.
“I can’t really explain that,” Lewis said of the sound of the trees crashing. “All I can hear is the sound of the rain and the wind just coming. I knew it had come through because you can hear the rain and the wind coming in the house.”
She said one of her other sons drove to the home and gave her a place to sleep, and Friday morning she and her family were cleaning up around the trailer and her son’s home next door so that she could stay there with him.
Lewis said it is important to take shelter when it is recommended by the weather services and news stations because it could mean the difference between life and death.
“I didn’t used to pay it any attention. When they say take shelter, that is what we need to start doing because this is very serious,” she said. “My children used to fuss at me all the time. They would say, ‘You’re going to die right here in this trailer. Wind, rain you won’t leave there. You need to start leaving there.’ I will leave in the next one.”
Lewis said it wasn’t luck that saved her and her children, but God. She also said she is glad to be a light sleeper.
“I don’t consider this luck. All of us got blessed,” she said. “I’m not a good sleeper, and it’s good I’m not a heavy sleeper because I wouldn’t have heard my cell phone when that alarm went off.”
Since the storm, sleep comes fitfully for Lewis. She said the best most sleep she has gotten since the storm, was in small catnap-sized bites. She said it must just be the nerves of the situation keeping her going, but anticipates the crash.
“I might’ve gotten an hour’s sleep since yesterday morning. I know I got up — in and out of sleep — around 2:15 and I haven’t been back to sleep. I’ve been taking cat naps,” Lewis said. “They said, ‘Mama, you ain’t went to sleep yet,’ and I said, ‘No, but it will kick in any minute.’ ”
She said many members of her church group have come and spoken with her and surveyed the damage, but otherwise she hasn’t gotten much help outside of family in the cleanup.
The trees still lay on her trailer as of Friday, serving as a grim reminder of what nature can do in the blink of an eye.
Lewis was cleaning Friday morning, but said she is taking things slow, adding that she is going at her own pace and hoping God will fill in the rest.
She said she doesn’t think her mobile home can be repaired because the damage to the roof is too extensive, adding that it would probably be cheaper and most effective to buy a new mobile home instead. She said when Red Cross came by, they told her they would put her in a hotel for the night, but she said they never came back.
“I’m not going to rush it. How ever the Lord wants it because he is going to work it out for the good, and you can’t put any rush on him, so I am being patient,” Lewis said. “I’m not rushing anybody to do something. I am just so thankful. Whatever comes, comes and if it doesn’t, that ain’t how the Lord intended it.”
