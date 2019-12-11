Bibles and gifts big at Ginny’s

Ginny’s Gifts and Collectibles is crammed with a huge variety of gift items, but they’re not random. A religious theme prevails in the store whether the product is jewelry, books or ornaments.
Like a T-shirt with the words and music to “The Old Rugged Cross” on back. Or a cap with the words, “Jesus Is My Boss.” Even socks sport Bible verses.
“I have a big variety. You have to, to stay in business,” said owner Evelyn Bell.
Not surprisingly, Bibles are among her biggest sellers. There’s a whole room devoted to them and related books and materials.
“The Bibles are very popular,” Bell said.
King James Version predominates, but there are plenty other translations.
“It seems that even though King James is the original — I sell more of them than I do the others — I also sell New King James, NIV (New International Version), CSB (Christian Standard Bible), Amplified, HSCB (Holman Christian Standard Bible) and the New American Standard.”
Plus New Jerusalem and Parallel Bibles.
Many Bibles have themes, and some are geared for ages like teens and children.
“I also do really good with the Communion boxes — it’s already prepared,” Bell said. “The tithing and offering envelopes do real well. The churches have been great for me.”
She has an assortment of jewelry and recently added shawls to her inventory — because, as everybody knows, church is freezing for some people and hot for others.
“T-shirt sales are good. All of them are Christian-based,” Bell said.
One nook is dedicated to items with team colors — LSU, MSU, Ole Miss and, of course, the Saints.
There’s crystal, candles, baby dolls, religious CDs, cookbooks, neckties, pastor anniversary gifts and a huge variety of figurines, including Nativity sets.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information call 684-5530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.