Two men with loads of experience in town government are competing for the Liberty mayor’s seat in Tuesday’s municipal elections.
Town hall will be open for voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Incumbent Pat Talbert and former alderman John Morgan III are running for the position they competed for four years ago. In that race, Talbert won by a mere six votes: 100 to Morgan’s 94.
“I want to bring the town back to where it was and improve it,” said Morgan, 53, who served eight years as alderman including four as mayor pro tempore.
Morgan wants to clean and pave streets and improve infrastructure like the water system and sewer lagoon.
“I want to being pride back to Main Street, clean it up, get the weeds off the sidewalks, get people to work on their businesses,” he said.
He also believes the town should have 24-hour police coverage.
“I’m the one that pushed to get it to begin with,” he said. “We didn’t have it before.”
He’s in favor of continued improvements at Ethel Vance Natural Area.
“I think Vance park is something good the town can build off of,” he said.
“The playground is something I pushed to get out there.”
Morgan said the park could serve as a venue for such events as a free community movie night. He’d like to get churches and civic groups to run concessions at the ball games and other events.
Prior to the involvement of Scenic Rivers Development Alliance, which will take over operation of the park July 1, Morgan got Boy Scouts to keep the trails clean and bought signs to serve as trail markers.
To help draw new businesses, “The town should have a list of every storefront available and promote them,” he said. “The town could actually be a forefront in that. We have to promote ourselves.
“When people come here, they like Liberty, they like Amite County. But we have to give them a reason to come.”
Morgan asked voters to consider his “experience, dedication to the town, the love of this town — and always available.”
If elected, he said he will continue to work a flexible schedule at Carquest, “but the town will be front.”
Morgan was born and raised in Liberty and took electrical engineering courses at Southwest Mississippi Community College. While in school he worked for Western Auto, followed by 171⁄2 years at Walmart distribution center, 171⁄2 running Morgan’s Lube, and the past two years at Carquest. Morgan has been married for 33 years and has one daughter and one granddaughter. He’s a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church and is a fire department volunteer involved in search and rescue.
“I’ve just got the town at heart. I love the town and I want to see it succeed,” he said.
Talbert, 68, spent four years as an alderman before being elected mayor.
“We have accomplished a good bit these four years,” he said. “Our water system is in good shape here.”
He pushed to restore the town’s historic water tank, worked with the Mississippi Department of Transportation to complete the first phase of repairs to Main Street, and helped bring in several new businesses, including El Dorado restaurant, a new law office, physical therapy clinic, gift shop, and soon-to-open Piggly Wiggly grocery and a seafood market.
Talbert is working on getting a grant to rework the lagoon and upgrade lift stations.
“We do a lot of our own work,” he said of town employees. “If it’s something we can repair, we do it.”
Talbert has been a supporter of Scenic Rivers and encouraged Amite County supervisors to dedicate 1 mill of taxes toward Vance park.
Goals for the future include encouraging more housing for “people moving up here from Baton Rouge wanting to find country places,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of people move here. They like the small-town atmosphere.”
He’s working on a planned expansion at Greentree LBR sawmill, addressing blighted properties, cleaning up litter and seeking a hardware store to locate in town.
Talbert gives a lot of credit to the town board.
“I’ve been blessed to work with a good board,” he said, noting board members get along well and, while they don’t always agree, never argue.
Nine people are running for the five at-large seats, including all five incumbents.
“Liberty’s going to have a great board no matter how this election turns out,” Talbert said. “Everyone’s looking out for the town.
“I’m excited about the future for Liberty. You still want to keep that small-town atmosphere.”
As for the mayor’s position, “this is a full-time job,” Talbert said. “You can’t work this job part-time.”
Talbert has been married 44 years and has two children and five grandsons. He’s a member of Liberty Baptist Church and a veteran of the National Guard.
“My past experience as a businessman with contacts all over the state in business and government has enabled me to help Liberty grow,” he said.
