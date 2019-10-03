McComb Fire Chief Gary McKenzie is worried about his department’s ability to cover the whole city.
McKenzie told those present at the city board’s work session Tuesday that Engine 12 — at 22 years old, the oldest fire engine in service in the city’s fleet — is at Emergency Equipment Professionals in Jackson awaiting repairs to the transmission shift that allows the truck to change from powering the drive shaft to powering the water pumps.
The active trucks date from 1997, 2001, 2005 and 2017.
With Engine 10 recently retired from service and No. 12 waiting in Jackson, only three of the four stations in the city have a fire engine on site.
“We don’t have a spare engine,” McKenzie said. “We have four districts, and we have four trucks. With Engine 12 in Jackson, we have one (district) without a pumper.”
He said when all trucks are in service, response time to a call is about four minutes, 90% of the time.
With a truck out, getting a truck from one of the other stations to the unprotected district can take as much as eight minutes.
McKenzie said those minutes are crucial, because the time during which the occupants of a burning building can safely get out has declined from 15 minutes to just five.
“Everything now is synthetic materials. So many things are made of plastic,” he said. “Things are so much more flammable today.”
He noted that the last fire death in McComb happened on Third Street, three blocks from Station 1, while the truck normally assigned there was covering another station and district while a truck was out of service for repairs.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith said the Summit and Sunny Hill fire departments are on alert for possible calls for assistance to McComb, but reminded the public that McComb also backs up those departments if called on.
McKenzie said repairs to Engine 12 were quoted at $6,497.66, and will come from the public works maintenance fund.
Answering a question from Selectman Shawn Williams — the only board member other than Mayor Quordiniah Lockley present at the meeting — McKenzie said the city might be able to buy a used fire truck for about $200,000.
Another possibility is buying a demonstrator truck, which the city did to obtain Engine 17 in 2017. That cost the city about $400,000 and took about two months for the city to take possession.
The city can also seek to make a purchase on state contract, or develop specifications and solicit bids. Both of those options are more expensive than the other two, McKenzie said, and would take about a year for the city to be able to take possession of new trucks.
Fire truck purchases are typically made at least partly from the city’s insurance rebate fund, with the remainder of the cost financed.
Several hours after the meeting, another fire truck was lost to breakdown.
McKenzie said Engine 14, based at Station No. 4, broke down near the intersection of Parklane Road and Presley Boulevard while trying to respond to a car fire at Pike Center Mart.
The truck has been towed to McComb Diesel for assessment.
“We’re not sure what’s wrong with it yet,” McKenzie said. “I hope it’s something that can be fixed quickly, and nothing major.”
He said the department was able to borrow a truck from Summit to help cover fire calls while Engines 12 and 14 are out for repairs.
