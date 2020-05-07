When RV campers return to Percy Quin State Park starting today, they’ll find lots of changes — changes that have nothing to do with the coronavirus.
State parks closed last month to prevent spread of the disease. Now they’re reopening in stages.
Percy Quin opened its campground today to “self-contained units,” said manager Will Busby.
No tent camping will be allowed as the bathrooms remain closed due to social distancing requirements.
The park will allow day use with no more than 20 people in a group.
“If they want to come out and walk the nature trail, have a picnic, rent a pavilion as long as there’s not over 20, that’s fine,” Busby said.
Overnight facilities remain closed, including the group camp, convention center, motel, cabins and cottages. No swimming is permitted.
The lake remains open for fishing and boating.
The RV campground was already slated for a massive $1.5 million upgrade, with new electric lines and boxes, freeze-proof water faucets, new sewer lines, some longer sites, a couple of new handicapped sites, and new picnic tables and grills. In all the campground will have 100 sites when complete.
“We only have about 65 sites available with the construction going on,” Busby said.
Next up is a total renovation of the lodge. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is taking bids for that project.
Quail Hollow Golf Course remains open, limited to one person per cart except for family members.
Elsewhere, the Bogue Chitto Water Park boat ramp will open Saturday, but not the rest of the park. Groups will be limited to 20 or fewer people.
People can bring their own tubes, kayaks or canoes and put in or take out at the park boat ramp. Fees are $5 for tubes, $8 for boats.
The park is still undergoing renovations and there are no camping or cabin rentals.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, closed on Mondays.
Okhissa Lake Recreation Area continues to be open only to fishing from boat or bank. Only two people are allowed per boat.
In Louisiana, Tubing in the Park will have its grand opening Saturday at Bogue Chitto State Park, 17049 State Park Blvd., Franklinton.
Tickets are $22.13 for a tube trip, $6.37 for an ice chest tube, $32.64 kayak, $27.38 if you bring your own kayak. Fees include shuttle.
To book tickets, go to Tubing in the Park on Facebook or call 985-515-4485.
