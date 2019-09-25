In a roundabout way, color-blindness put James C. Jenkins at the table of one of the most significant events of the 20th century — the autopsy of President John F. Kennedy.
Jenkins was a 21-year-old corpsman stationed at the Navy base in Bethesda, Md., on Nov. 22, 1963, the day Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.
The Summit native had joined the Navy and had the intentions of becoming a jet pilot, although his tall frame made his odds of getting the job slim. A test that revealed his color-blindness dashed those plans.
But he had an interest in medicine and thought serving as a corpsman would give him good training.
In his book, “At the Cold Shoulder of History,” Jenkins documents in great detail what he witnessed during Kennedy’s autopsy — and how much of that doesn’t match the official version of the story.
Specifically, Jenkins believes the brain pulled from Kennedy’s skull during the autopsy was not the same bullet-shredded organ described by doctors at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where Kennedy’s body had been rushed after the president was shot in the head in nearby Dealey Plaza.
Ganeath Daniel, a local history buff who has long been enthralled with the JFK assassination, met Jenkins through a mutual friend and is organizing two lectures featuring Jenkins on Nov. 2 at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
She recalled her first time meeting Jenkins, she brought along 21⁄2 pages of questions for him.
“I said, ‘Now, wait a minute. Are you telling me that you actually held President Kennedy’s brain in your hands?’ And he sat back in his chair and he told me, ‘I didn’t say it was President Kennedy’s brain,’ ” Daniel said.
Jenkins’ book seemingly puts the reader right there with him in the morgue during the autopsy.
“I stood at the right shoulder of the body and looked down at the face of President Kennedy,” he wrote. “He could’ve been sleeping except his right eye was slightly open and the left eye closed, his lips were slightly parted, there was a huge gash in the front of his throat. the hair was bloody and matted together so I couldn’t see the massive damage to his head at first glance.”
The gash on the president’s throat was from an emergency tracheotomy performed in Dallas. Jenkins said he found two things odd about that — that it was reported as being 3/4 of an inch wide by Parkland doctors, but it was closer to 3 inches wide when he saw it in the morgue in Bethesda. And it was horizontally cut, while most tracheotomies are cut vertically, he said.
But it’s the brain — Kennedy’s or otherwise — that brings up the most questions.
“I bent down on one knee and was given the brain, which I placed in a gauze sling over the brain bucket,” Jenkins wrote.
He had tried inserting a needle into Kennedy’s carotid artery.
“...The fact that the vessels appeared shriveled and constructed led me to believe that they had been cut for quite some time and this, along with the irregularly cut brain stem and the long laceration if the scalp that gaped open when the head wrappings were removed, gave credence to the possibility that the brain had been removed and replaced or substituted back into the head some hours before.
“In other words, the brain had been removed and then replaced or substituted prior to the arrival of the body at Bethesda morgue.”
Jenkins also noted that a doctor said of the president’s brain that “the damn thing almost fell into my hands” when he was removing it.
That made Jenkins initially believe that the assassin’s bullet had possibly severed the brain stem, but he determined that it appeared to have been surgically cut.
“The damage to the brain by the Parkand doctors didn’t match “the appearance of the brain that was removed during the autopsy,” Jenkins wrote.
Jenkins stayed mum about his experiences in the autopsy room for years, mainly because he was under a gag order.
“He never told me,” Jenkins’ wife Jackie said. “Talk about blowing my mind.”
He did receive permission from the government to talk about it years later, when he was called to testify before the House Select Committee on Assassinations, which convened in 1977 to investigate the slayings of JFK and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“After the information began to come out, I realized that that really wasn’t what we had found but I also realized that maybe I misunderstood what we found,” he said. “It wasn’t until I went to graduate school and the anatomy and the neural anatomy and things I began to look to say, ‘OK, this is what I saw. Is it factual or is it probable?’ And all during graduate school I did that. And then pretty much today I understand what I saw is actually what we did.”
The details of the Kennedy autopsy stayed with Jenkins as he performed other autopsies at Bethesda.
“I was there another year and we did more autopsies then. And as we did more autopsies I remember what I knew I saw became a positive and I was confident that that was what it was,” he said. “It was so opposed to what was being said.
“I can go through the autopsy and say, ‘Oh well, it’s all false, but it’s not really all false.”
Rather, it was “spun,” he said.
But Jenkins didn’t initially believe there was some sort of government cover-up.
“When it came out and the findings that we had at autopsy were so much different than what was reported, and I thought, ‘Well, maybe they’re not reporting this because as they’re investigating it they’re using that to maybe trip somebody up,’ ” he said. “I was naive, too. I trusted the government at that time.”
Jenkins went most of his adult life staying quiet about his role in the autopsy.
“I didn’t want to get involved in this,” he said.
Then author and Kennedy assassination researcher William Matson Law reached out to him and got Jenkins to speak at an event in Chicago marking the 50th anniversary of the assassination.
“That’s when I realized all the interest,” Jenkins said.
He later had to adjust to close friends and relatives asking him about his role in the autopsy.
“People would tell me, ‘I’ve known you for 20 years and you never told me anything about it. Well, If I would have told you would you have believed me?’ ” he said.
Jenkins, who now lives in Mobile, Ala., went on to have a long career in the medical field, retiring from the University of South Alabama’s Medical Center in 2009.
He said he felt compelled to tell his story to shed some light on a slice of history that only he can tell.
“All of us are getting up on years and we’re all going to be gone. I’m the last of the five people who were involved with the autopsy,” he said.
