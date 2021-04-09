Terry Jackson’s petition to reinstate his candidacy for Magnolia alderman will be dismissed after a Pike County Circuit Court decision Thursday. He will not be on the general election ballot.
Town election commission members disqualified Jackson, who was running as an independent for Ward 3 alderman, after not receiving by their deadline the proof that he had lived in Magnolia for the required two-year minimum.
Jackson contested the decision, alleging that he wasn’t given enough notice to provide residency documentation.
He petitioned the court for a bill of exceptions on the decision, claiming that the commission’s decision was arbitrary and violated his due process rights. He also claimed he wasn’t given a chance to respond and wasn’t given enough notice of the hearing on his residency.
Circuit Judge Mike Taylor ruled that the court had no jurisdiciton over the matter because Jackson didn’t file the bill of exceptions within the 10 days required by law.
Jackson filed the bill on March 9. The commission disqualified him Feb. 18.
Jackson also petitioned for a judicial review of the commission’s decision under a section of the Mississippi Code. But Taylor ruled that law deals with one candidate challenging another candidate’s qualification and would therefore not apply to Jackson contesting his own right to be on the ballot.
Magnolia election commission members held a Zoom call with Jackson on Feb. 16 during the ice storm that affected much of southern Mississippi. At the time, he said, he was on the Gulf Coast arranging his mother’s funeral.
Jackson’s attorney, Kurt Mord, told the court Jackson was not told he had been disqualified before being notified of the hearing. Mord played an audio recording of the call for the court.
In the call, Jackson told election commissioners that he could submit his water bill, power bill, vehicle registrations and homestead exemption to city hall two days later after he returned to town, since he did not have the documents with him. The election commissioners accepted that timeframe in the call.
However, Jackson alleged that within an hour after the Zoom call, election commission chair Stella Pool texted him that he had until 4 p.m. that afternoon to fax the documents.
During the recording played for court, the commissioners did not mention Jackson’s disqualification to him.
“No hearing was ever called to order. No hearing was ever adjourned. No procedure was taken. It was a conversation,” Mord said. “He was not treated as if he’d already been disqualified prior to that meeting.”
Jackson’s petition states that upon his return to Magnolia on Feb. 18, he had a letter from the commission dated Feb. 11 that said he was disqualified as a candidate.
That same day, Jackson faxed his documents to city hall. He received another letter Feb. 23 saying that he did not meet qualification requirements according to the Statewide Election Management System.
“There was a reasonable hearing. The commissioners followed their rules,” said attorney Charles Miller, representing the election commission. “They gave him the opportunity to prove residence, and he did not.”
Taylor questioned why commissioners needed Jackson’s property information.
Miller said the commissioners looked at more factors including Jackson’s homestead exemption because they’d identified an issue with his voting record — he had not voted in Magnolia before 2020, fewer than two years ago.
“It appears to me that there was a hearing,” Miller said.
After the trial, Jackson said he may run again in four years.
“As far as the merits of the case, they were there. As far as losing out on a technicality, that’s what happened here today,” Jackson said.
“I think the city’s missing out on somebody that loves the city that didn’t have to do this but wanted to bring his expertise to make Magnolia a better place to live.”
He still plans to work for the city and hold its leaders accountable, he added.
“When political issues come up, it is the duty and responsibility of the election commission, not the judicial system,” Miller said. “The law is a little complicated with these matters, but I think the judge made the right decision.”
