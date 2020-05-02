In a showdown over control over spending $1.25 billion in federal aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mississippi lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Friday to hand the controls to themselves, strippping that authority from Gov. Tate Reeves.
Meeting for the first time since abruptly adjourning the session over concerns of the spread of the virus in March, the House unanimously voted and the Senate voted 49-2 to steer control to legislative leaders, including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn.
As Reeves held his daily press conference Friday afternoon, senators met in the chambers to vote to reduce his executive power in spending the CARES Act funds.
Sen. Melanie Sojourner, R-Natchez, and Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, opposed. Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, voted present, meaning his vote was not in favor or in opposition.
Two bills addressing the oversight started in the House earlier Friday, passing unanimously with 112 of 121 representatives present for the vote. The measure went to the Senate for final approval.
Rep. Daryl Porter Jr., D-Summit, said the bill does not completely take away Reeves’ power, but it does limit it.
“There were two measures taken ... it limited the governor’s ability to spend,” Porter said, adding that the unanimous support of the bill in the House showed strong bipartisan support.
Porter said there were two major reasons for him voting for the bill. The first was that Reeves did not give a sufficient legal argument for why he should be the sole distributor, and the second was that the money needs to be in the hands of the people and not one person.
“I’m an attorney, so I know the law was on our side on this. The governor never offered any legal reason as to why he believed he should be the sole person to distribute the fund from the CARES Act,” Porter said. “It is important that the people have a say in how this money is spent. That is where the representatives step in.
“By having one man do it, you remove the people from the process.”
Sojourner said she felt the bill was rushed and there was not enough debate. Her biggest objection to the bill that was passed was that senators did not have the opportunity to look it over before the session started.
“Nobody really seemed to understand how the money is supposed to be spent,” she said. “Some would say, ‘Well we are doing the work of the people,’ and I would normal would agree. However, by the guidelines of the CARES Act lay out exactly how the money should be spent.”
She said the she was against the bill because it would make the process of distributing the money take that much longer.
“We have an understand that when a true disaster strikes, it needs to get to people in need expeditiously,” Sojourner said.
Sen. Tammy Witherspoon said she does not believe the process will be slowed by the Legislature getting involved. Instead she said it will make it much more precise in its application.
“I don’t think it’ll slow down the process,” she said. “It will just put it in the hands that need it, and it will be more precise.”
Witherspoon said the money from the CARES Act was allocated for cities and counties and representatives and senators are more knowledgeable of the areas they represent and can get the money where it is needed.
“This money is allocated to cities and counties we just want to make sure it gets in the right hands,” she said when asked by she voted in favor. “We are the ones closest to these municipalities we represent, and I want to make sure they have a voice in it.”
Reeves has five days to either veto or leave the bill as is, and if he does veto, the next move for the legislative bodies would be to vote to affirm his veto or override it.
“It will be interesting to if the governor will veto the bill,” Sojourner said. “We would just be back in a week to either override or sustain the veto.”
Rep. Sam Mims, R-McComb, said the vote did not change any existing law or statute. It instead reinforces what the constitution says.
“ The constitution is clear that the legislators have the power to spend these funds,” he said. “It did not change any law or statute. We simply transferred the money to an account that the Mississippi legislature has access to.”
Of the $1.2 billion, Mims said $100 million stayed in the original Department of Finance account for the governor’s use in case of an emergency, and a portion of the money will be spent on reimbursing government agencies that spent money related to the pandemic.
