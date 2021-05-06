GLOSTER — The town will get a group home for children but aldermen remain short on details until the mayor can talk with planners.
Representatives from Mill Creek Rehabilitation Home had planned to attend Tuesday’s’ board meeting but apparently couldn’t make it due to bad weather. A Zoom call also didn’t work.
Mayor Billy Johnson said he plans to speak to company representatives by Zoom on Monday.
Town officials do have blueprints of the facility to go on Old Liberty Road behind the old Corbanville Grocery. Johnson said construction is expected to begin within the next month.
In other business, aldermen:
• Agreed to get quotes to cut trees on West Main and Pearl streets.
• Agreed to send letters to the Hunter Priest family and Naomi Campbell family asking them to clean their properties.
• Accepted a $13,350 bid from Fluid Process and Pumps for a sewer lift station pump.
• Voted 4-1 to hire Watkins & Eager law firm to continue work on a TIF bond project for the Piggly-Wiggly Grocery Store. The town had used Jones Walker law firm, but the attorney who works on the case transferred to Watkins & Eager. Alderwoman Betty Green voted against the switch.
• Agreed to advertise to hire a court clerk as clerk Patricia Brown has been out due to health issues.
• Heard concerns from Alderwoman Inez Bell about children riding four-wheelers in town. Police Chief Terry Boss said police have been writing tickets to parents when they run across violators.
