While COVID-19 was damaging economically, it didn’t shut down the charitable nature of Southwest Mississippians and their businesses.
Catherine Sanders, executive director of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, told McComb Lions Club members Tuesday that fundraising has remained strong for the Mississippi Scholars and TechMasters scholarship program developed by the Mississippi Economic Council and overseen locally by the chamber.
“I was worried that giving would be down this year, but it’s not really,” Sanders said. “The Fernwood Foundation, which is a family organization, is giving us $10,000 this year, and they don’t live here. They like what we’re doing.”
She said the chamber was able to give $250 scholarships to 116 students in 2010, the program’s first year in Pike County.
The chamber added the Techmasters program in 2015, and in 2016, the scholarship amount was raised to $500, when 31 designees were awarded scholarships.
Last year, 181 seniors in the county graduated with Mississippi Scholar, Techmaster or both designations, and the chamber had the funding to award 67 scholarships of $500.
Not all Mississippi Scholar and Techmaster graduates receive scholarships, not just because of funding, but also because not all of the students who qualify submit the necessary application.
Out of 136 seniors getting one or both of the recognitions this year, 71 submitted applications, and Sanders was optimistic that the Chamber would be able to award every applicant a scholarship this year.
“We’re close,” Sanders said. “It’s our goal to be able to give all the graduates who earn Mississippi Scholar or Techmaster a scholarship.”
Mississippi Scholars and Techmasters is introduced to county eighth-graders at the Chamber’s Real Life program every year.
Sanders said the program could not be held last year or this year due to COVID-19 precautions, but she hoped to catch up this year’s eighth-graders in the fall and hold another session for next year’s eighth-graders in spring 2022.
“We’ll need double the volunteers and double the funds, but I think we’ll be able to get it together,” Sanders said. “Working with those students on budgeting and paying bills ... it’s enlightening, and scary, and so much fun.”
Two new endeavors of the chamber really took off during the pandemic.
Sanders started two promotional Facebook pages open to Chamber and non-Chamber members alike, Pike County MS Takeout and Delivery Options, and Jobs in Pike. The takeout and delivery page, for restaurants to share menus, schedules and contact information, helped those businesses ride out periods of closure to dining in, and remains active with more than 2,400 members.
The jobs page is open for chamber-member and non-member businesses to post open positions, and for jobseekers to post resumes or other information. It has more than 2,600 members.
“Lots of jobs have been filled there,” Sanders said.
She said she hopes more chamber activities return to a more normal status later in the year and into next year. The annual banquet is tentatively slated to be held this fall, and a leadership training event called Leadercast — which was cancelled this year — is expected to be held sometime next year.
