Despite concerns of a criminally active Independence Day weekend, McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said it was relatively quiet, save for the blasts of fireworks.
“There weren’t a lot of people out. There weren’t a lot of people moving, so it was a pretty quiet 4th of July weekend,” he said.
Ward said the department worked in conjunction with the Mississippi Highway Patrol over the holiday weekend and ended with 74 citations, 19 misdemeanor arrests and four felony arrests. The department also responded to three traffic accidents.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop M had seven felony arrests and seven drug arrests, in addition to 10 DUIs. Local troopers worked seven wrecks, two with injuries. None of the wrecks were alcohol-related, officials reported.
Ward said his department had no extra DUI arrests to report on top of MHP’s total.
This news comes after a text message circulated around social media reportedly claiming “intentional shootings” would be taking place in the city over the weekend, along with videos spreading similar rumors.
Ward said he believed the text did have something to do with the quiet weekend by making residents jittery enough to stay home.
Not as many residents were out and about, including at local night clubs, but he said the fears were unwarranted.
“I’d be lying if I said the text message didn’t play a part in the quiet weekend. It scared a lot of people,” Ward said. “Once the text message got distributed it, it got people alarmed, but it was my job at the time to reassure the citizens that they can get out and enjoy the 4th of July, spend time with their families and just enjoy the weekend.”
The city held a press conference Friday to ease residents’ tensions, and Ward said despite rumors that the ominous texts were the reason for the press conference, Ward said the event had been in the making following two shootings in east McComb the week before in which no one was injured.
Ward said the first shooting happened on at the intersection of Dyson and Pine streets and was followed by another the next day on Douglas Street.
Ward said the gunfire — and lack of arrests in the case — worried residents in the area. Despite numerous witnesses, no one could identify the shooters, he said.
Ward said he hopes for things to remain to stay quiet in the city but is prepared for surprises.
“We have to be prepared as law enforcement,” Ward said. “We have to still do certain details because it is our job to make sure the citizens of McComb feel safe.”
Chief Detective Sgt. Victoria Carter said the department arrested seven juveniles Saturday evening at a room at the Executive Inn who had stolen guns, drugs and alcohol on them.
Carter said one of the seven was also had an outstanding warrant.
She said the group was charged with possession of stolen fire arms and possession of a controlled substance.
There were no major arrests by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.
Between Friday and Monday, the office’s docket showed 16 arrests, including three DUI arrests, five for possession of controlled substance and two for possession by a felon one intent to sell. The other arrests involved traffic, probation or court violations.
