The town of Magnolia is halting work on an annexation that would have extended the town’s northern and southern boundaries.
Aldermen unanimously voted to discontinue the project after discussing it in executive session during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Alderman Joe Cornacchione said afterwards that the project may be revived at a later date but the reasons for stopping now were financial.
“They (the board) were worried about the cost of it in today’s environment,” Cornacchione said.
The proposed annexation in the north would have taken in area around Love’s Travel Stop west to Highway 48 and east along Airport-Fernwood Road to Highway 51.
The south would have extended just past Highway 568.
McComb officials recently floated the idea of annexing land on the northern side of Airport-Fernwood Road from the east side of Gateway Industrial Park to Highway 51.
Slaughter & Associates was leading the project, and planners from that firm reported to Magnolia’s board late last year that they were ready to write a legal description of the annexation.
However, difficulty in finding the final judicial order that approved the town’s most recent annexation in 2011 had stalled the current project as those boundaries were needed to define the new ones.
“I was kind of glad to see that it was dropped,” Cornacchione said. “I don’t want to move forward on any of it until we get the 2020 census. I suspect that we’re going to actually have a drop in population, and that’s just from driving around looking at all the empty houses.”
Acting Mayor Becky Magee declined to comment on the reasons for the annex’s discontinuation.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen:
• Paid $3,515 to Neel-Shcaffer for grant project work.
• Paid $1,200 to Master Meter for electronic meter maintenance.
• Accepted the resignation of police officer Derek Robertson, effective Feb. 2.
• Set a cost of $1 per page for photo copies at city hall.
