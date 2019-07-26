A public meeting will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln County Multi-purpose Center in Brookhaven to discuss the case of a Bogue Chitto man missing for over a year.
Jonathan “Jon” Paul Estes, 36, was last seen June 2, 2018, near his residence on Gene Road, according to his sister, Melissa Estes. His truck was found in the woods later.
“It’s a town hall meeting,” Melissa Estes said. “My main objective is to raise funds for my brother’s case so we can put up billboards in the area.”
Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing will also be present to answer questions.
Estes worked in construction and traveled a lot with his job, his sister said. He is divorced and has two children, ages 12 and 14.
Sheriff Rushing said the case has been investigated thoroughly with no success.
“That’s the last information we’ve been able to track down so far,” he said. “We’ve been trying to run down various leads, but nothing has panned out.”
Estes’ then-wife Cindy had filed domestic violence charges against Estes on May 31, 2018. A divorce has since been granted.
“We’ve been trying to track down any contact he may have had between the May 31st and June 2nd time frame,” Rushing said. “There had been an incident filed with us on the 31st and we were looking for him in connection with that.”
The charges against Estes proceeded to the grand jury, which did not return an indictment.
Rushing said it seems unlikely Estes left to avoid charges since he has two children with whom he reportedly has had no contact.
Rushing said investigators searched the area, interviewed and re-interviewed neighbors and tried to track Estes’ movements, with no results.
“There’s been many rumors,” Rushing said.
Estes is a white male, six feet tall, 150 to 175 pounds, with a tattoo of an eagle on his back. He was born and raised in Kellogg, Idaho.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Melissa Estes at 662-321-0308 or the sheriff’s office at 601-833-5231. Anonymous tips may be emailed to findjonestes@gmail.com.
