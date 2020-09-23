Beta became the first Greek-letter named storm to make landfall on U.S. shores Monday before stalling over Texas and weakening into a tropical depression on Tuesday.
The storm is expected to move east towards Mississippi beginning today, with flash flooding and heavy rain posing the main threat, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm, the first with a Greek letter to make landfall in the continental U.S., was located about 15 miles east-northeast of Victoria, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon after coming ashore late Monday near Port O’Connor, Texas.
It was moving northeast at 2 mph with winds of 35 mph.
Forecasters predicted the storm would move grindingly slow over Texas, where it had produced enough rain to flood streets, before picking up some speed as it moves east today through Friday, gradually weakening along the way.
Texas was expected to get hammered with 5 to 10 inches of rain, and up to 20 inches in some places. Forecasters believe Beta could bring 2 to 5 inches as it moves into the Lower Mississippi Valley later this week, which is enough to warrant concerns of flash flooding and some river flooding.
As the weakened Beta messed with Texas, Hurricane Teddy was far to the northeast, affecting the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. And Paulette, which made landfall in Portugal last week, swung back out to sea and its remnants reformed into a tropical storm.
“Because 2020, we now have Zombie Tropical Storms. Welcome back to the land of the living, Tropical Storm Paulette,” The National Weather Service tweeted.
