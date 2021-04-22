Couple face drug charges after chase

A traffic stop, police chase and subsequent search warrant led to two arrests and the seizure of money, drugs and guns from a house on Pennsylvania Avenue in McComb.
Narcotics agents seized 130 grams of powder cocaine, 90 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of heroin, one dose of the sedative Klonopin, four handguns and $10,500 in U.S. currency from 611 Pennsylvania Ave. last Friday, according to a statement released by Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Residents of the house, Denonta Thadison, 33, and Phylicia Jones, 33, were both charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute heroin, aggravated trafficking of cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of Klonopin.
Thadison was also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and felony flight.
Both are being held in the Pike County Jail.
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Pike County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Thadison. Jones was a passenger, DPS officials said.
Thadison allegedly led police on a chase for about 12 miles from Barnett Road in Summit to a residence on Ted Thompson Road, where Thadison and Jones were taken into custody.
Agents found around 30 grams of crack cocaine and 6 grams of marijuana that Thadison and Jones allegedly discarded during the pursuit and seized $240 from Thadison, DPS said.
After the chase, narcotics agents with assistance from state troopers and Pike County deputies searched the couple’s house.
This investigation is ongoing with more arrests expected, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.