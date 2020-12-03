TYLERTOWN — Aldermen grappled with how to regulate newly authorized alcohol sales in town Tuesday night, but put off a final decision until today.
Walthall County voters, including those in Tylertown, overwhelmingly endorsed the sales of beer and light wine as well as hard liquor on Nov. 3.
In light of that support, the town followed the county’s lead in having ordinances drawn up to govern those sales.
“Elections have consequences,” Mayor Ed Hughes said.
In a more than two-hour meeting, board attorney Joe Stinson read over the beer and light wine ordinance for the board, with broad discussion of points where the board has discretion to set parameters for alcohol sales on who can sell the products at what times in what kinds of establishments.
Board members debated whether or how hours for sales of beer or light wine sold for off-premises consumption should be set, with Fred Lambert favoring current business hours except for Sundays, and Doug Walker leaning toward no limit on hours, including Sundays.
Hughes noted that no businesses in the city are open 24 hours now, though that could change, possibly depending on the early success of alcohol sales.
He said that hours which are too stringent could result in residents who leave early and work out of town to purchase alcohol out of town — at Wal-Mart in McComb or Columbia, for example — rather than in Tylertown.
“We’re trying to keep people from going to Wal-Mart,” Walker said. “I say it should be 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
The board finally settled on a “24-6” time model, under which alcohol can be bought around the clock Monday through Saturday, and from noon to midnight on Sundays.
Sales of all kinds of alcohol by the drink in restaurants will be allowed as long as the restaurants are open.
Lambert pointed out that most of the restaurants in town that might want to sell alcohol with meals are now not open at night, leaving limited availability for such sales.
Businesses that want to sell alcohol, either packaged for off-site consumption or with a meal on-site, will have to derive at least 60% of their revenue from non-alcohol sales.
“The first year, everybody will be 100%, and everybody will pass that test,” Stinson said. In subsequent years, when they apply for their privilege licenses, they will have to prove their revenue ratio for the town.
Board members discussed requiring non-alcohol revenues to be at least 75% and as low as 50%, but they settled on 60%, which matches the county’s standard.
As presented, the ordinances limit businesses selling alcohol to certain commercial zones along Highways 98, 198 and 27. Hughes said the ordinance should also include Plaza Drive, which is the frontage road on the north side of U.S. Highway 98.
The beer and light wine ordinance will also establish an event permit allowing one-time sales by properly licensed vendors at events in town. This permit will include activities at the Southwest Event Center.
The board spent less time discussing the harder liquor ordinance, as local governments have less discretion on where and when those products may be sold.
Packaged liquor for offsite consumption may only be sold in package stores in Mississippi, and state law governs sales hours.
Board members recessed to 6 p.m. tonight to consider final drafts of the ordinances.
