TYLERTOWN — Walthall County, like Pike County recently, is looking more closely at security for its justice court.
Court Clerk La Shanda Magee came to the board on July 21 with a knife that was found in the lobby of the court building recently.
The justice court has a metal detector in the lobby, which may have led to the knife’s owner abandoning it, but Magee said the metal detector has not been working and asked for it to be repaired.
Until it is, Magee said it had been suggested that the justice court borrow a detector wand from the sheriff’s department.
Supervisors also:
• Learned a large installment of the county’s petroleum tax allotment had been received. Delays in remittances of the tax proceeds from the state had driven the countywide road fund, which is completely dependent on the tax proceeds, into deficit.
County comptroller Cindy Ginn recommended that the board put $24,500 of the petroleum tax into the countywide road fund, rather than the usual $3,500. That will bail out the fund for now, but cut into the amount each supervisor will get for the district road funds.
• Approved rebuilding and repairing the fuel pump on a rock spreader that has been out of commission for a year, at an estimated cost of $1,000.
• Learned jail administrator Nickie Willoughby decided to become a county deputy instead, and is going to training at Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead. Sheriff Kyle Breland said he hired Sheree Bailey as jail administrator.
• Agreed that face masks will be “requested” of visitors to the courthouse and other county buildings as the infection rate for the delta variant of COVID-19 increases.
• Reappointed Dr. Keith Speed to the airport board.
• Heard from board attorney Conrad Mord that he is still working with Tylertown board attorney Joe Stinson to finalize the agreement between the county and town for collection of city taxes by Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn’s office.
