TYLERTOWN — Aldermen, planning for the next fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, accepted recommendations Tuesday to raise water and sewer, sanitation and cemetery fees.
“You need to give consideration to how close the costs of water and sewer and sanitation are to the money coming in,” board attorney Joseph Stinson said.
The minimum monthly bill for water and sewer service has been $9.50, with a $6 minimum cost for up to 3,000 gallons of water and $3.50 for sewer service.
Stinson and Mayor Ed Hughes proposed equalizing water and sewer at $6 minimum cost each.
“Sewer is what’s really eating our lunch, big time,” Hughes said.
Water and sewer collections in July were more than $33,000, with about $19,000 in expenditures. In May, the town collected more than $37,000 and paid out more than $26,000. In April, receipts were close to $37,000, while claims were more than $35,000.
In sanitation, Stinson and Hughes proposed raising the monthly fees for all three levels of services, with residential going from $15 to $17, commercial from $30 to $34 and bin collection going from $80 to $90.
The town collected a little more than $24,000 in July, almost $25,000 in May and a little more than $23,000 in April.
Expenditures were about $22,000 for July and $21,000 for May, but almost $28,000 for April.
In addition to the small gap between receipts and expenses, Hughes reminded aldermen that they are planning on including the cost of a new garbage truck in the upcoming budget,
Also, “fuel and tipping fees are going up,” Hughes said. “These enterprise funds have to stand on their own. We can’t subsidize them using ad valorem tax money.”
He said the proposed increases should add about $30,000 to sanitation receipts annually.
Stinson said the ordinance governing use of the cemetery was last amended in 2008, though it had been longer since the fees for plots were increased.
Licenses for burial plots, sold in sets of four or eight, have been $100 per plot, for a total of $400 or $800 for a group.
Stinson and Hughes recommended raising the per-plot rate to $150, putting the group licenses at $600 or $1,200.
Hughes added that the town has been bearing the cost of moving dirt that would no longer fit on the plot after a grave is dug and a casket is buried. That cost will be shifted to company that digs and covers the graves.
“That’s done in every cemetery in the county that I know of,” said Hughes, a funeral director by trade.
The board approved all of the proposed changes for inclusion in calculations for the next budget.
