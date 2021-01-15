Wrecks snarl I-55 traffic

Two crashes just south of McComb delayed traffic in both lanes of Interstate 55 Thursday morning but resulted in no severe injuries.
The first occurred around 10 a.m. when a bucket truck traveling north on I-55 left the roadway and drove onto the median. The truck then collided with the northbound lane’s guardrail, the cable barrier and the southbound lane’s guardrail, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson Trooper Craig James said.
The driver was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
State troopers worked the accident from the southbound lane, where the majority of debris was thrown from the crash and directed traffic through the shoulder.
The second accident occurred around 11 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-55 when one vehicle rear-ended another after troopers said the driver was distracted by the scene of the first accident.
The driver of the rear-ended vehicle went to SMRMC with a complaint of injuries, James said.
Both scenes were cleared by 12:30 p.m.
James emphasized the importance of driving safely near traffic accidents so as not to cause more accidents.
“The other wreck that happened was in fact due to rubbernecking,” he said. “The danger is in front of you, not to the side where the blue lights are. Pay attention to what’s going on in front of you.”
