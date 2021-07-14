The delta variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Southwest Mississippi as rising hospitalizations and cases indicate the poorly vaccinated state may be in dager of facing a third wave of the pandemic.
“Mississippi is experiencing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” state health officials said in a statement. “Numerous outbreaks have been identified in youth camps, faith-based gatherings, funerals and social events.”
Hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections were up to 268 on Monday, compared to a three-week low of 94 on June 24.
As of Monday, there were 49 patients on ventilators in Mississippi, up from an average of about 10 throughout the last week of June. Ten of those patients were children, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday on Twitter.
And ICU admissions, at 93 on Monday, are three times higher than they were in late June.
State health officials issued new guidelines Friday that said anyone 65 or older or with chronic illnesses should avoid indoor mass gatherings. Officials also are encouraging anyone 12 years of age or older to get a vaccine. They say anyone who is unvaccinated should wear a mask when indoors in public settings.
The Mississippi State Department of Health updated its latest total of virus variants on Tuesday. It showed one confirmed case each in Lincoln and Walthall counties. Otherwise, the only confirmed variant of the virus in Southwest Mississippi has been the UK-borne alpha strain.
However, without strict testing in place, it’s all but certain that there are more cases that have gone undetected.
Lincoln County has more confirmed cases of virus variants by far, with 25 and two deaths. Pike has had five confirmed cases, Amite County has had three and a death, while Franklin County has had six, Lawrence has had two and Walthall has had three.
Pike County, where 34% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, has one of the better vaccination rates in the area, while Lincoln County, where the number is 27%, has one of the worst. Amite and Walthall counties, with 24 and 25% vaccination rates, respectively, are the least vaccinated area counties.
With less than a third of the state’s residents vaccinated, state health officials are in a war of words of sorts with vaccine opponents, restricting comments on its Facebook posts that are critical of vaccines.
“The comments section of our Facebook page has increasingly come to be dominated by misinformation about COVID-19 ... that serves to mislead the public about the safety, importance and effectivenesss of vaccination,” Health Department spokesperson Liz Sharlot said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.