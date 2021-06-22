This year’s local Juneteenth celebration went from a small backyard gathering to filled community center, with the holiday marking the end of slavery having come into the spotlight with its recent designation as America’s newest federal holiday.
The Martin Luther King Center in McComb was nearly at capacity for most of the three-hour-long celebration on Saturday, which featured music, poetry, readings, food and the recognition of a local civil rights activist and the board of the Black History Gallery in McComb, which organizes the annual event.
Hilda Casin, a retired teacher who founded the gallery and started holding Juneteenth celebrations there in 2004, recognized her board members, who received medals from the NAACP for their work in putting on Juneteenth celebrations.
Casin particularly recognized Kevin Brown, the newest board member of the Black History Gallery, who took the initiative to get highway signs for the gallery put up and built a website for the gallery.
Gallery board member Dr. Dorothy Smith explained the history of the holiday, which dates back to June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the Civil War was over and slavery had ended.
“Some people call it Jubilee Day, some call it Liberation Day and some people call it Emancipation Day, but as of now, it is a national holiday,” Smith said. “It is the oldest celebration by Black people recognizing the end of slavery.”
Casin asked those in attendance to think of the tribulations of enslaved ancestors.
“Think of all of those people who were in that cotton field,” she said, standing near a podium adorned with cotton boughs. “It didn’t make any difference how hot it was, how cold it was, if you were expecting a baby. Those were our great-great-granddaddys and grandmas. They were our people and I that think it’s very fitting that we would take this time to honor them, to think of what they had to endure for us to be here today.”
After that, Sheila Barnes and her daughter Daniela lit candle in honor of those who were enslaved.
Willie Jenkins presented a plaque to Bobby Talbert of McComb, who was active in the civil rights movement.
‘This man was small in stature but he spoke out and he’s still speaking out against the injustice that we have to put up with,” Jenkins said. “He’s small in stature but he’s a giant in speaking out.”
Talbert told of his arrests from protesting across the southern United States in the 1960s and pointed to injuries to his arms and legs where he was beaten while marching on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala.
“I went to jail 62 times. I went to jail with John Lewis,” he said of the late congressman and civil rights activist. “He and I went to jail together 15 times.”
The Rev. Leon Hitchens sang and performed a comedy routine, providing a reminder that it was a day of celebration, after all.
“Happy Juneteenth! And this time it’s official,” he said. “We have every kind of national day except for national Juneteenth day, but we’ve got that now.”
Cornelius Magee and Jada Brown both sang a capella versions of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” during the program, and the Kingdom Warriors, who include Monica Williams and her daughters Rebeka and Roshana, sang songs, including one called “Freedom.”
“This is our freedom day and today we celebrate, but this is not the end, this is the beginning,” Monica Williams said as her daughters played congas and piano. “Today is a good day. Things are changing and they’re changing for the better. Let’s come together in unity because there is strength in unity.”
Emily Rembert read a poem in honor of the occasion.
McComb school board member Lynn Martin and her son Kennon Bateaste read a children’s book about the Underground Railroad entitled “Follow the Drinking Gourd” and sang a song by the same name.
The message of the book, about runaway slaves following the constellation of the big dipper, which points to the north star, is relevant today, Martin said.
“There are many things that we have in our possession right now that we can use as our drinking gourds to follow,” she said, referring to books, computers and anything else that provides knowledge. “Whatever those things are to help you gain knowledge, those are your drinking gourds.”
Micah Cart, pastor of Winding Carter C.O.G.I.C. wrapped up the program with a message noting that while slavery itself is over, other things are holding the Black community back.
“We are bound by addiction, we are bound by drugs, we are bound by alcohol,” he said. “We can see those strongholds dismantled if we can push the love of Jesus Christ. If you are a true follower of Jesus Christ and you do the right thing, God will make provisions in your life.”
Carter noted the Bible “has so much to say about slavery.”
“I believe our forefathers who were bound in slavery, I believe God placed something in them to them get through what they had to endure. There had to be a supernatural provision for them to endure what they had to endure,” he said.
He noted that most slaves were forbidden from worshipping or reading the Bible, noting that slave masters didn’t want them reading chapters like the Book of Exodus.
“God has always brought his people out of captivity,” he said. “God will bring his people out of whatever you are bound by today.
“We have come so far but yet we have so far to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.