Protests then and now

Brenda Travis, the Burglund High School student whose arrest at a sit-in sparked a student-led walkout at her school in 1961, said the climate of recent protests over an unarmed black man’s death while he was being detained by police in Minneapolis last week makes it seem as if little has changed since then.
“I am inspired by the protestors, but I am upset about the destruction and the looting,” Travis said. “As a civil rights activist growing up under Jim Crow, we were taught non-violence against violence. We were never the perpetrators of violence.
“When I look at what is happening today, they are still the aggressors. Nothing has changed.”
Travis said she follows the teachings of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which calls for peaceful demonstrations, and that’s just what she did when she participated in a sit-in at the local Greyhound bus station when she was 15.
“It is a way of being heard or seen by demonstrating the change you would like to make,” she said. “I fought and went to jail to kill racism, and then it crops its ugly head up again.”
Travis said she feels like the country has not moved forward since the 1960s, and she said her accomplishments were watered down over years of racism.
“I keep on asking myself, ‘How many roads must a man walk down before you can call him a man?’ ” she said, reciting the lyrics to Bob Dylan’s “Blowing in the Wind.”
Travis said she understands the anger, but stressed that the protests need to remain peaceful, adding that she does not believe all of the destruction is happening because of the protestors.
“People are still being unheard, but I don’t agree that the rioting should happen, period, because we lose the message,” she said. “What makes you different? You are being destructive as well. Keep responding but respond in a positive way. Forget about the negativity, the violence. Put that aside.
“What does violence accomplish? Absolutely nothing. Don’t create a cause and get upset about the response.”
She said Floyd’s death while being arrested deeply affected her.
“It just tore at my heartstrings to see a man on the ground with a knee on his neck,” Travis said. “That wasn’t a man to him, (Floyd) was an animal to him. Yes, all lives matter, but your lives have always mattered. Mine has not.
“We have to point out, march and demonstrate to say my life matters, too. My child’s life matters, too. This has gone on for far too long.”
Travis said understanding is the key to helping, adding that officers need to understand that the protestors are people.
“There needs to be more sensitivity. You can't teach compassion to an adult, but you can implore them to understand,” she said. “Try to understand you are the law, but you don’t need to be the judge.”
