The Enterprise-Journal advertising staff won 29 awards last week in the Mississippi Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Its nine first-place awards for 2020 included General Excellence in its daily newspaper division.
LeWair Foreman led the way with 12 awards, including two first-place honors.
She won first and third in color financial advertising. First place was an ad for East McComb Check Cash, while third was for McComb Financial.
An advertisement for McComb Market placed first in color grocery advertising.
Foreman’s other awards included:
• Second place in color institutional advertising for Southwest Mississippi Community College.
• Second place in color healthcare advertising for Guy’s Pharmacy, and third for Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
• Second place in public safety advertising, a category created for coronavirus advertising, for Southwest Regional.
• Second place in color political advertising for the Pike County Republican Party.
• Second place in small space advertising for Southwest Regional.
• Second place in magazine grocery advertising for McComb Market.
• Third place in magazine retail advertising for Alford’s Flowers & Gifts.
• Third place in digital advertising for the Robison, Holmes and Van Norman law firm.
Advertising manager Vicky Deere won four awards, including first place and second place in magazine healthcare advertising. Both of the winning ads were for the Field Health System.
Deere also won first-place and third-place awards in public health advertising, again for Field Health System ads.
Graphic artist Bradley Crain pulled off a 1-2-3 sweep, winning all three awards in the promotional advertising competition for daily newspapers.
Stacy Felder won two awards. A Smith Bros. Collision Center ad placed first in automotive advertising, while an ad for attorney Brandon Frazier was second in the magazine financial category.
Margie Williams won a third-place award in magazine healthcare advertising for the Podiatry Group.
Other awards won by the newspaper included:
• First place and second place in special sections for news topics. The Healthy Living special section placed first and Local Heroes was second.
• First place and third place in special sections for advertising. The Back to School edition was first and the Recipe Edition was third.
• A last-minute Christmas gift idea package won first place for theme page advertising.
• Pulse magazine advertising placed third in periodical competition.
