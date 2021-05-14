The Pfizer vaccine is available to children 12 to 15 years old in Mississippi.
State Health Department officials gave their blessing to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to open the vaccine to children in that age group Thursday and showed where across the state kids can get their COVID-19 shots with parental approval.
Pike County’s state-run drive-thru vaccination site behind Edgewood Mall in McComb will have Pfizer doses available. The Health Department’s online scheduling system began taking appointments for 12-to-15-year-olds Thursday night.
Appointments can be made at covidvaccine.umc .edu.
Parents must accompany minors to vaccination sites and sign a consent form before vaccination.
While other vaccine venues like hospitals and clinics may also schedule the new age range for shots, it depends on whether they have Pfizer doses.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center is continuing to take appointments for COVID-19 vaccines but does not have the Pfizer vaccine.
“We currently do not have the storage capability for the Pfizer, plus there’s a minimum order requirement of 1,100 doses,” said SMRMC infection preventionist Tammy Bacot.
People 18 years and older can schedule an appointment at SMRMC by calling (601) 250-4210.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said a study released by Pfizer last week shows that its vaccine is 100% effective in preventing kids 12-15 from getting COVID-19.
“We’ve had thousands and thousands of infections in this age group and some young folks to die,” Dobbs said. “The evidence shows that this vaccine is extremely safe and effective.”
The State Health Department will introduce a program this fall which will allow schools to receive COVID-19 rapid test kits. Testing at schools will help identify asymptomatic cases among students and teachers to prevent transmission, said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
The program will be voluntary, allowing schools to choose whether to receive the kits, and students and teachers won’t be required to be tested.
“This is really going to be important in extracurricular activities, and we encourage the schools that participate to test those students, teachers and staff that are involved in extracurricular activities on a weekly basis so we can continue to have those kids participate,” Byers said.
With vaccinations and more frequent testing, “those children can avoid quarantine and exclusion from schools,” he said.
Information for enrolling in the school testing program can be found at msdh.ms.gov.
Dobbs said the 362 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Thursday should shake Mississippians out of any complacency about the pandemic.
Byers said the state is still seeing downward trends.
Mississippi’s seven-day average is 220 cases a day, and there have been fewer than 200 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the past several days, Byers said.
As of Thursday afternoon, SMRMC had two COVID-19 patients, neither requiring ventilation.
“The finish line is in sight,” said SMRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson. “Encourage any unvaccinated friends to get their shot, and we can all cross the finish together.”
State health officials are now estimating based on percentages of Mississippians who have antibodies that the nearly 315,000 cases of COVID-19 reported since last March could actually be closer to 894,000 cases.
The age breakdown shows that people under 17 and people 18-49 account for the highest rates of past infection, as indicated by their having antibodies.
“You’re likely either to get the COVID vaccine or the COVID virus,” Dobbs said. “In every conceivable scenario you are a thousand-fold, if not a million-fold, better off getting the vaccine than getting COVID.”
About 30% of Mississippians have gotten a first dose of vaccine, and about 27% are fully vaccinated.
In Pike County, 30% have gotten one dose, and 26% are fully vaccinated.
In Amite County, 22% have gotten one dose, and 20% are fully vaccinated.
In Walthall County, 23% have gotten one dose, and 20% are fully vaccinated.
