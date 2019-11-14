Helping the homeless

Inside an old garage on North Locust Street, daylight shines through a rickety tin roof, a howling wind penetrates ramshackle walls and the only warmth comes from a couple of woefully inadequate space heaters.
On one of the coldest days in months, taking off a heavy jacket inside isn’t advisable.
But for the four men who are staying in this place, sleeping on donated twin beds inside a room that has been turned into a dormitory of sorts, it’s better than sleeping beneath a bridge, better than an alley and better than being told to keep moving.
Sarah Conerly’s children recently bought the building for her, insisting that the Pike County woman’s practice of taking in homeless people at her own home had to end out of concerns for her safety and people who might take advantage of her good nature. She’s spent most of her savings and maxed out her credit cards trying to fulfill this mission.
But Conerly, who operates the Greater Hope Ministry Homeless Shelter, said it’s her mission to help, so she’s turned the building that once was a mechanic’s shop and a paint store into a refuge.
“I’ve been doing this for years,” she said. “I would take them to my house and my children said that’s not feasible. They said, ‘Find you a building and we would help you with it. We don’t want anything to happen to you trying to do a good deed.’ ”
The retired nurse bought the space “for little to nothing.”
McComb’s homelessness is worse than people realize, Conerly said.
“It’s very bad and for McComb to be as small as it is and have such a huge homeless population,” she said. “It’s very, very sad because we have such a huge availability of houses.”
Conerly said homeless people frequently sleep underneath the downtown railroad bridge, in abandoned houses or in the crawl spaces of people’s homes.
Conerly said the need for a shelter grew after St. Andrew’s Mission closed the one it operated. Conerly contacted St. Andrew’s, which donated the beds, food and some other items. St. Andrew’s also will provide counseling.
“You have to think about the people who are less fortunate,” she said. “There is a time when people fall on tough luck and you have to be able to lend a helping hand because we know where we’ve been but we don’t know where we’re going.”
On Tuesday morning, none of the residents were there.
“Gone out looking for jobs,” Conerly said. “That’s what they do. One of the guys said he worked with a contractor and I’ve talked with several contractors trying to get him a job. He’s from Florida. He said he was on his way to Colorado and on the way he lost everything he had.”
Conerly said the man was hopping trains and someone stole his stuff.
“When the train got here he got off the train,” she said.
A worker with St. Andrew’s saw him sleeping downtown and told Conerly.
The residents don’t have an open-ended invitation to stay. They have about a week to find a job and somewhere to go, although those who make a concerted effort but still have no luck could be granted an extension.
“We try to find them a job, try to gt them hooked up with social services,” Conerly said. “Some do not have an ID. We try to gt them IDs and all that. We try to gt them into drug counseling.”
Security guards check up on the place and have orders to kick anyone out if they’re caught using drugs. Residents also will undergo background checks, she said.
“All of this is the rules of the house,” she said.
Conerly, who had only allowed homeless women and children to stay at her house, said she’s trying to come up with a place for them.
“It would have to be more private and more secluded,” she said. “Women require more privacy.”
The space on North Locust Street only has four rooms, including the bedroom, an office Conerly has set up for herself and a large room, where tarps cover church pews and non-perishable food sits on a shelf next to donated appliances. Conerly envisions this space as a common area where social workers, health officials and counselors will meet with the residents.
“There’s nothing in this center that you can steal, nothing in here that you can pawn because if you look around here there’s nothing worth nothing you can take,” she said.
Conerly said the homeless often unfairly get negatively labeled when most are just down on their luck. And the reality is a lot of people aren’t that far off from being in that position, she said.
“A lot of times people lose jobs — doing well and lose jobs,” she said. “When they lose their job they lose their home. A lot of times they don’t have any relatives that will reach out and help.”
A lack of available jobs in the area makes it difficult for people to overcome homelessness, Conerly said.
Others may be struggling with mental illness, she said.
But Conerly said she’s not interested in the cause, just the solution.
“I’m going to have compassion for this person because I don’t know the reason. I don’t really care because that person needs help,” she said. “You never know the condition a person is in. You don’t know where they’ve been. You don’t know their story.
“If you’re a Christian and have any kind of heart it’s hard to see somebody standing out in the middle of the rain.”
To donate to the Greater Hope Ministry Homeless Shelter or for information, call (601) 730-5071.
