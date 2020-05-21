A man wanted in an Easter Sunday shooting has been captured and, in a separate case, a Pike County man has been charged in the Sunday strangulation death of his wife.
Austin Darrell “Rell” Cole, 29, allegedly shot and killed Raheem Brown, 25, of McComb in the chest with a 9mm handgun at 1009 Carson Lane just east of McComb around 3 a.m. on April 12.
Cole was arrested shortly after noon Wednesday while riding in a gray 2017 Nissan Maxima during a traffic stop on Summit Drive Southwest in Lincoln County, Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said.
Lawmen “have relentlessly pursued Cole,” who was recently released from prison, for the past month, Bellipanni said.
A strong law enforcement presence developed Wednesday morning at Community Park Apartments in McComb as lawmen searched unsuccessfully for Cole.
Detectives suspected that several individuals had been assisting Cole in evading authorities since the day of the shooting.
Lawmen with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force also arrested Angelica “Jelly” Chapman, 23; Justin J. Monley, 25; Fransheka L. Mark, 22; and Quardavion T. White, 21, all of McComb and charged them all with accessory after the fact to murder.
Monley was also charged with one count possession of a controlled substance, enhanced by the possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bellipanni said White has an outstanding arrest warrant for robbery in Hammond, La.
In the other case, deputies responded to 1003 Fantasy Hill Drive off Old Brookhaven Road around 2 a.m. Sunday and found Christine Roberts, 50, unresponsive after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance, Bellipanni said.
Roberts apparently died of asphyxiation, and an autopsy has been ordered, Bellipanni said.
Deputies charged her husband John “Chris” Roberts, 50, with second-degree murder.
Bellipanni said Roberts admitted to detectives that he had killed his wife following a dispute.
John Roberts is being held without bond and faces a preliminary hearing on June 9.
In other news, deputies responded to reports of another domestic disturbance involving a fight between two women over money on Freddie Lane in McComb.
While deputies were on their way to the location, the two women involved fled in separate vehicles. But Sgt. Chris Cox spotted a green 1997 Mercury Marquis and black 2006 Toyota Solara driving away on Cole Thomas Road and pulled them both over, Bellipanni said.
The driver of the green Marquis, Kadeashia Wells, 25, of 4059 Lang Road, Magnolia, evaded the traffic stop and sped away. Cox was calling in the situation when Wells allegedly turned her car around and drove straight into the stopped Toyota, causing that driver minor injures.
Cox arrested Wells and administered first aid to the driver of the black Toyota before an ambulance arrived.
Paramedics treated both drivers for minor injuries.
Wells is charged with one count aggravated assault domestic violence.
