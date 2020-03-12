Joe Biden was the big winner in Tuesday’s presidential primary, carrying most of the six states voting, including Mississippi and southwest Mississippi counties, and moving closer to the Democratic presidential nomination.
Meanwhile, the primary predictably set up a repeat of 2018’s U.S. Senate showdown between Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy.
In the House, 3rd District Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest will face Democrat Dorothy Benford in the general election.
Voters in Pike, Amite and Walthall counties who cast ballots in the Democratic primary overwhelmingly supported the former vice president, while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — who was the only other viable contender left in the race — finished a distant second, as was true in a broader scale in the race for delegates on Tuesday.
In Pike County, Biden captured 3,456 votes (82%) to Sanders’ 566 (13%), according to unofficial and uncertified results. In Amite County, Biden received 1,239 votes (84%) to Sanders’ 166 (11%), with many more voters there casting ballots in the Republican primary. Biden’s share of the votes was similar in Walthall County, where he received 1,144 votes (85%) to Sanders’ 136 (10%).
Biden won 81% of the vote in Mississippi compared to Sanders’ 15%.
More people voted on Democratic primary ballots in Tuesday’s primaries in Pike County than Republican ballots, but the opposite was true in Amite and Walthall counties, where Republicans historically tend to pick up a larger percentage of votes in state and national races.
In Pike County, 4,254 voters cast ballots in the Democratic primary, while 3,098 voted in the Republican primary, reflecting a voter turnout of just under 30%. In Amite County, 1,492 voters participated in the Democratic primary, compared to 1,789 in the Republican primary, with a voter turnout of 33%. Walthall County had 1,403 voters participating in the Republican primary and 1,345 participating in the Democratic primary, with a voter turnout of <<>>>.
Voter turnout was noticeably down, with elections officials citing several factors, from rain to historically lower in primary contests compared to general elections.
The Republican primary ballot featured President Donald Trump facing two long-shot challengers in Rocky De La Fuente and Bill Weld, U.S. Sen. Hyde-Smith running unopposed and freshman incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest overwhelmingly defeating challenger James Tulp.
Trump easily won his party’s contest, receiving 99% of the vote across the state — the same margin he posted locally. He received 3,054 votes (99%) in Pike County to Weld’s 18 and De La Fuente’s 7. In Amite County, Trump got 1,771 (99%) to Weld’s 11 and De La Fuente’s 2. In Walthall County, Trump got 1,393 votes to Weld’s 8 and De Le Fuente’s 1.
Guest and Espy all but dominated their contested races, with Guest receiving 90% of the vote statewide against conservative radio host James Tulp, and Espy taking 93% of the vote from across the state in his race against Tobey Bartee and Jensen Borhen.
In the Democratic contest for the House seat, Benford won 64% of the vote district wide compared to Katelyn Lee, who won 36%.
Here’s a look at the primary results in other races:
Pike County
• U.S. Senate, Democratic primary: Mike Espy, 3,868 (93%); Tobey Bernard Bartee 173 (4%); Jensen Bohren, 110.
• U.S. House, Democratic primary: Dorothy “Dot” Benford, 2,141 (59%); Katelyn Lee, 1,485 (41%).
• U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District, Republican primary: Michael Guest, 2,482 (82%); James Tulp, 545 (18%).
Amite County
• U.S. Senate, Democratic primary: Mike Espy, 1,326 (92%); Tobey Bernard Bartee 63 (4%); Jensen Bohren, 51.
• U.S. House, Democratic primary: Dorothy “Dot” Benford, 962 (72%); Katelyn Lee, 396 (28%).
• U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District, Republican primary: Michael Guest, 1,332 (78%); James Tulp, 380 (22%).
Walthall County
• U.S. Senate, Democratic primary: Mike Espy, 1,207 (91%); Tobey Bernard Bartee 67 (5%); Jensen Bohren, 52.
• U.S. House, Democratic primary: Dorothy “Dot” Benford, 683 (58%); Katelyn Lee, 475 (41%).
• U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District, Republican primary: Michael Guest, 1,168 (87%); James Tulp, 167 (12%).
