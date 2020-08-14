Following suit with McComb, Magnolia — and the entire state, for that matter — Summit officials unanimously approved a face mask ordinance on Tuesday night.
The rule requires customers to wear masks inside businesses, which must post signs on their doors making people aware of the ordinance.
People also must wear a mask in public.
There are no penalties.
Employees who handle food must wear a mask and gloves, according to the ordinance.
“Masks should cover the nose and mouth and must be worn inside any public indoor and outdoor space when a distance of six feet cannot be maintained,” the ordinance reads.
Exceptions include exercising, driving alone or with passengers from the same household, pumping gas, entering a building with video surveillance, working alone in a separate office or eating and drinking.
The ordinance also makes exceptions for people with medical conditions.
