A Jackson man wanted in connection with a deadly July 3 shooting in Brookhaven is being held in the Pike County jail, booking records show.
Anson T. Taylor, 24, is being held in the Pike County jail on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Anthony “Antonio” McDaniel, 49.
Officers with the U.S. Marshal fugitive recovery task-force arrested Taylor and Antowanna Shcree Jones, 26, also of Jackson, on Saturday after searching for the pair for more than a week.
A third man, Malcolm Jawara Tyler, 25, surrendered to police shortly after they responding to the killing of McDaniel, according to Police Chief Kenneth Collins.
Collins said the shooting apparently occurred during a robbery.
Police arrived at a Gleason Loop trailer park on July 3 night and found McDaniel dead of a gunshot wound.
Tyler and Jones were spotted traveling in a black 2000 Honda Accord while on the run.
“I’d like to thank the Marshals for their service, because unless we work together, we’re not going to get it done,” Collins said.
