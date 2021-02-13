Magnolia will no longer pursue legal action to try to block the Sunny Hill and Fernwood water associations’ merger.
After discussing the matter in closed executive session, Magnolia aldermen voted unanimously to discontinue the litigation on Tuesday.
Sunny Hill and Fernwood water associations announced in 2017 they would merge and that Fernwood would switch from Magnolia to Sunny Hill for its water provider.
By ending the litigation, Alderman Joe Cornacchione said it’s now “a completely dead issue.”
McComb selectmen voted in 2019 to join Magnolia’s litigation on the matter, but Magnolia’s board’s decision ends the McComb city board’s involvement in the matter as well.
“We were just connected on with them,” McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “If it’s canceled with them, it’s canceled with us also.”
At a special meeting Tuesday, Magnolia officials hired Shequeena McKenzie as municipal judge pro tem — the same position she also holds in McComb.
McKenzie said there won’t be a scheduling conflict between the two jobs since court is held on different days and times in Magnolia and McComb.
McComb Municipal Judge Jwon Nathaniel was the previous judge pro tem for Magnolia and stepped away from that job when he was promoted in McComb, said Magnolia’s acting Mayor Becky Magee.
Therefore, Magnolia needed a new pro tem who will preside over court on days Judge Amelia Carter can’t be there.
Aldermen also hired Marilyn Gardner as a resource/part-time patrol officer with Magnolia Police Department at $12 an hour.
Police Chief Ray Reynolds told the board he needed a new officer to patrol schools and, as a former school employee, Gardner would be suited to the beat.
