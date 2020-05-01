Pike County supervisors voted 4-1 Thursday to end the nighttime curfew meant to curb spread of the coronavirus but left other restrictions in place.
Their action affects rural areas, as town officials have the authority to set their own curfews and guidelines.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo noted that Gov. Tate Reeves has loosened some restrictions, and he and Supervisor Lee Fortenberry said they have gotten a lot of calls about the curfew.
“My decision is along with the governor and even the president loosening things a little bit,” Fortenberry said.
Supervisor Robert Accardo said the coronavirus curve appears to be flattening statewide.
“The biggest gut-wrenching thing for me is the restriction of personal liberties,” Accardo said. “I just hope people will continue to be responsible.”
Accardo said one downside of the curfew was that some pharmacies reduced hours, making it harder for people to get medications.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky abstained from voting, questioning the wisdom of ending the curfew now.
Supervisors left in place recommendations calling on citizens to practice social distancing and to avoid groups of 10 or more.
Chancery Clerk Becky Buie said the courthouse will continue to restrict access to the public. However, courthouse employees who have been working at home will return to their offices on Monday.
“The volume of work on the phone has gone out the roof,” Buie said.
In other business, supervisors:
• Learned from Buie that the National Day of Prayer service will be held 8 a.m. Thursday, May 7, at First Baptist Church, Summit, with a smaller-than-usual line-up. “We’ve condensed the number of people we have praying,” she said. The size of the sanctuary should allow people to practice social distancing, and the service will be live-streamed, she said. It’s usually held at the county multipurpose building.
• Agreed to buy a $330 quarter-page ad in the Enterprise-Journal “Local Heroes” edition that will publish May 28.
• Noted the resignations of jailer Quintin J. Walker and part-time tax assessor employee Johnnie Wharton, and the hirings of Christopher A. Hass as sheriff’s deputy and Travis W, Greer as jailer.
• Took under advisement bids to cut the grass on county properties, including $1,237 every two weeks by Gressett Lawn Service and $1,915 by TNT Lawn Services.
