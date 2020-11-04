Turnout surges

Pike County was on pace to see record voter turnout Tuesday after voters waited in line an hour or more at some voting precincts to cast ballots in a presidential election that is destined to determine the fate of a bitterly divided nation.
In addition to the race between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, voters also were voting in the closely watched U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy and a barely contested U.S. House race, as well as whether to legalize marijuana, change the state flag and remove a Reconstruction-era voting rule from the Mississippi Constitution. Some voters also cast ballots in school board and election commissioner races.
A change in the law regarding the counting of absentee ballots made the odds slim for a count to be completed Tuesday night, election officials said.
Here’s a look at how voting went at precincts around Pike County.
Banking on a high turnout
Pike National Bank precinct bailiff James Lawrence said 2020 was his third election he worked and this was by far the highest voter turnout he’s seen.
“Excitement has been in the air with this election. It hit me unexpectedly, but people have been so nice and so cooperative,” he said.
David McDaniel, of McComb, voted at the bank around lunchtime.
“It is a part of our duties as an American citizen,” McDaniel, a veteran, said of voting. “It is something that I served four years for everyone to have.”
Magnolia Community Center: Smooth but busy
Benny May, who was a pollworker at Magnolia Community Center, said about 400 people had voted in the precinct by lunchtime, and he expected that number to double by the time polls close.
“That is high for this precinct,” which has about 1,000 registered voters, May said.
His wife June said there was a lot of anxiety about Election Day, but she was pleasantly surprised to see how smoothly the day was going.
“I don’t know about the other precincts, but we prayed before we got started,” she said.
Felicia Scott, the school nurse at Eva Gordon Elementary, said voting went very well and she had no problems casting her ballot.
“It was very easy, and they are taking the necessary precautions against COVID-19. It was a very pleasant experience,” she said.
Busy but not frantic
at Johnston Chapel
At Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, the line of voters stretched from the precinct door to the back of the parking lot when the polls opened.
“As soon as you started seeing something like the back, it filled up again,” said pollworker Debbie Welch.
Pollworker James Church said crowds had been steady after the morning rush.
Based on the number of gloves and voting styluses she had given to voters to make their selection on voting machines, Welch estimated around 450 people had voted at Johnston Chapel by 12:30 p.m.
The precinct took a turn for the more relaxed just before noon and into the early afternoon.
That was when Joy Steele of Summit arrived to find a minimal wait of about five minutes to sign the roll, chat with Welch, put on a sanitary glove and receive her stylus emblazoned with “I voted!”
Linda McKinley found voting at Johnston Chapel simpler than expected. Although she has a disability and was eligible to vote absentee, it was important to her to cast her ballot in person.
“I prefer to — as long as I’m able to walk — come do it,” McKinley said.
‘Pretty smooth’ at SMCC
Things slowed down at the Regional Workforce Trainging Center at Southwest Mississippi Community College around 11, after lines extended out of the building and down the entrance steps that morning.
“Pretty smooth, considering all the changes. People have generally not had to wait too terribly long,” said poll worker Matthew Harrell.
McComb Deputy Police Chief Rodney Nordstrom went by when it was packed and decided to come back after lunch. He wasn’t bothered by his 15-minute wait or the mask-and-glove safety precautions.
“Not bad at all, just like normal,” Nordstrom said.
Larry and Judy Gault were pleased with their short wait in person at the center. They never considered voting absentee. “We always vote in person. That’s the way we vote,” Larry Gault said.
Ivia L. Turner of Summit also qualified for absentee, but drove to the center to do it in person anyway.
“I just wanted to be sure that my vote was counted,” Turner said. “I’m sure the others will be too, but I just wanted to do it the way I’ve been used to doing it. It felt like I was part of this whole world.”
Enthusiasm high at MLK
LaTonya Davis said she felt “great” after casting her vote at McComb’s Martin Luther King Center late Tuesday morning.
Given the close polling and the stakes of the election, Davis said she was eager to make her choices at the voting machine.
“I feel like it’s important for me to come out and put my vote in because every vote matters,” she said.
Maultee Brown Jr. said he hasn’t missed an election in his 63 years, and while all elections are important, this one seems different.
“It’s the spirit of voting this time,” he said. “This is a big thing for everybody. My spirit was real high.
“When you get to go in there and push that button — one vote, one count,” he said.
Larry Wells could have voted absentee, but he chose to vote in person instead.
“Anytime they vote I try to come out here and cast my vote,” he said. “I just like to come to the polls and cast my vote.”
Nakita Fisher said her family, including relatives in Louisiana, discussed their plans about voting ahead of time. She knew when her mother, grandmother, husband and other relatives were voting, and which ones had voted early.
The pandemic and all of the precautions that come with it made voting noticeably different this year, but voting itself went smooth.
“I’m glad to see a lot of people coming out and voting,” she said.
Susan Carr had taken five people to vote before lunch and she had a few others she was driving to the polls later.
“I just want everybody to come out and vote,” she said.
Lawmaker takes the wheel
A little more than a year ago, Rep. Daryl Porter Jr., D-Summit, was on the ballot eagerly awaiting the results of a hotly contested primary that would determine his political future. As important as that election was, he feels the same sense of urgency with this year’s election.
Accordingly, Porter got behind the wheel, enlisted volunteers with vehicles and even procured a bus running between Pike and Walthall counties, and started driving voters to the polls.
“People are enthused about voting,” he said. “I view it as a wake-up call, really.”
He was impressed to see a high turnout at some places, despite the pandemic, and concerned that it should be higher at others.
Porter said he even encountered first-time voters.
“I just took someone to the polls. She voted for the first time ever,” he said.
He took another first-time voter to the polls and she ended up waiting an hour to vote at Navilla Baptist Church.
Porter said he was going spend the day looking for voters who had not yet gone to the polls or who needed a ride — “literally stopping people on the streets asking them, ‘Have you voted?’
“I will ride until I have no more gasoline.”
