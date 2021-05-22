TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors approved a freeport warehouse tax exemption for Oldcastle Lawn and Garden on Wednesday.
The company makes and ships concrete masonry, mulches, soils and hardscape elements like rock and pavers.
The tax exemption is for five years, and can requested again once the term expires.
Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn said all of the company’s paperwork had been filed with her office and just needed to be approved by the board.
Company representative Ken Eads said the company plans to expand in Tylertown and “add assets this year. You’ll be making more tax money off of that.”
The board’s vote for the exemption was unanimous.
“We’re proud to have y’all in our county,” board President Larry Montgomery said.
In another economic development matter, purchasing clerk Hannah Bourgeois presented two quotes for replacing two air conditioning units at the county-owned industrial building occupied by Brigade Manufacturing.
Blackwell’s Air Conditioning and Heating quoted $35,850 for equipment and installation, slightly cheaper than the $36,010 quote by Universal Services.
The work will replace half of the multi-ton units that service the manufacturing floor in the building. The office suite is served by a number of smaller units, and two other larger units serve the warehousing and shipping section of the building.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted an order from Justice Court Judge Ryan Bruhl appointing Gary Masapola of Marion County to replace Keith Fortenberry as youth court bailiff.
• Approved expenses for Bruhl and Carl Montgomery Jr. to attend the state justice court judges’ convention.
• Approved the purchase of uniform patches for the sheriff’s department for $955.
• Approved expenses for Hilburn to attend the state tax assessors’ convention.
• Noted candidates for the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust board, to be elected at teh supervisors’ convention this summer.
• Added economic developer Pam Keaton to the courthouse renovation committee.
• Approved purchase of two desktop computers and a laptop computer for Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford’s office.
• Approved inventory additions and deletions.
