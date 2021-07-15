North Pike trustees adopted the district’s 2021-22 budget and got good news about the district’s current financial condition on July 8.
The budget, which does not forecast a tax increase, adopted was unchanged from the proposal presented during the budget hearing last month, which estimated $23.3 million in revenue and $24.1 million in spending.
Trustees passed the budget 4-0. Etta Taplin was absent from the meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith, leading his first meeting after taking over from Dennis Penton on July 1, said federal money granted in three rounds under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program has helped the district make some needed changes and refill coffers, and will continue to do so.
“ESSER I and II covered a lot of things for us and allowed us to use our local money to cover our deficit and build our reserve back some,” Smith said. “We have $9 million in ESSER III money that we haven’t received yet.”
Of the ESSER III funding, 20%, or about $1.8 million, must be spent to address learning loss caused by being out of school or by the difficulties of online instruction.
North Pike will use part of that money to hire a learning loss coordinator, who will work with teachers and administrators to focus summer school, afterschool programs and in-school interventions to help students catch up on concepts and information they may have missed during out-of-school situations caused by COVID-19 precautions.
The district is also using money from ESSER II to complete a massive upgrade of computers and network capability this year.
While no major construction is envisioned now, the district solicits proposals from architecture firms in case a project becomes necessary using ESSER funds.
“There are very specific requirements that have to be followed when you use federal money for building construction,” Asistant Superintendent Scott Hallmark told the board. “Your architects need to have experience working on federally funded projects, who can ensure that the contractors are meeting all of the requirements.”
Trustees said they weren’t aware what the proposals were meant for, and postponed consideration till later this month or the August meeting.
