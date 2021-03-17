Southwest Mississippi is under a tornado watch as a line of severe weather threatens to hit the area later this afternoon and early this evening.
High winds, monster hail, long-track tornadoes and heavy rains are in store as weather maps made unlucky Mississippi a bullseye for the potential of damaging weather on St. Patrick’s Day.
McComb, along with the rest of Southwest Mississippi, was placed under a tornado watch from 2:30 to 9 p.m.
Tornados have already been confirmed in Waynesboro and in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Central Mississippi appeared to be in the area of the greatest risk, with a rare 5 out of 5 chance of seeing tornadic weather, forecasters said. Southwest Mississippi was in an area with a strong 4 out of 5 chance.
Forecasters are warning residents to brace for wind gusts of more than 60 mph, sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph, hail at least an inch in diameter, tornadoes and about 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.
The National Weather Service predicted the worst of the weather would hit later this afternoon and clear the western half of Pike County by 7 tonight.
Forecasters recommend anyone in a mobile home or vehicle seek safety in a more secure shelter when bad weather hits.
The Pike County Safe Room on Quinlivan Road will be open at 4 p.m. today, civil defense officials said.
Lincoln County officials opened the safe room at the Brookhaven Building, 1154 Beltline Drive ahead of the weather, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
The Pike County Courthouse will close at 4 p.m. today because of the weather.
