A man suspected of wounding two people in a shooting Tuesday was taken into custody hours later following an intense manhunt across southern Pike County.
Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield said the shooting occurred on Gladhurst Road around 11:30 a.m.
By 4 p.m., suspected gunman Jamonta Davis, no age or address available, was in custody. He was expected to be charged with aggravated assault, although he could face more serious charges, Brumfield said.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries but was reportedly still alive when they were taken from the scene by ambulance.
Neither victim’s name was immediately available Tuesday afternoon, and no motive had been established.
As investigators worked the scene of the shooting, pockets of lawmen from the sheriff’s office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Walthall County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with wildlife officers and a search dog team from a prison in Angie, La., stationed themselves at various points in the area of Gladhurst, Charlie Rhodus, Centerville and Osyka-Progress roads and Pike 93 South.
Hound dogs on the trail of Davis’ scent wailed in the distance behind a house off Charlie Rhodus Road as sweaty lawmen emerged from the woods, got in their cars and concentrated their efforts to the south and west.
“They picked up that trail,” Brumfield said, praising the efforts of the search dog team. “We would have been hard pressed without them, other than waiting him out to find him.”
Minutes later Bellipanni had confirmed Davis was in custody.
Brumfield thanked the agencies involved in the search, calling the arrest an “absolute team effort.”
