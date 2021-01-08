Two Amite County men wanted for sex crimes, including a former Amite County teacher and a Gloster man accused of molesting three underage girls, are among the 10 fugitives on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s most wanted list, released for the first time Thursday.
Kevin D. Cope Jr., 42, has an outstanding warrant issued in January 2020 by the Amite County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for child molesting and fondling.
Cope, who was hired as a teacher at Amite County High School in August 2019, is accused of touching and fondling a student at school. Cope remains at large since this incident.
Cope is 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes.
Gary Mitchell, 57, of Gloster, is wanted on an outstanding warrant issued in July 2019 for allegedly molesting three girls under the age of 16 at his home.
Both are considered armed and dangerous, public safety officials said.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the creation of the state’s most wanted list on Thursday.
“It is my hope that with this list, Mississippians can help capture the fugitives labeled as Mississippi’s Most Wanted,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “We can work together and make this great state safer.”
“The individuals on this list pose a very serious threat to our communities,” Tindell said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these individuals. It is our hope that Mississippi’s Most Wanted list will increase exposure and lead to the capture and arrest of these fugitives.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cope and Mitchell is asked to call the Amite County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 657-8057 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637). To view the full most wanted list, visit https://www.dps.ms.gov/ms-most-wanted.
