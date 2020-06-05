Just two of McComb’s nursing homes have experienced coronavirus outbreaks, with one accounting for eight of Pike County’s 11 COVID-19 deaths and the other only reporting cases among nursing home employees.
The Mississippi Department of Health on Wednesday released the names and number of active coronavirus cases for long-term care facilities across the state after the Pine Belt News sued the health department, which initially refused to identify the facilities.
The health department said Camellia Estates in McComb reported six employee and 14 resident infections and eight resident deaths.
McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported four employee cases and no resident infections or deaths.
Pike County’s other nursing homes and assisted living centers — The Claiborne, Aston Court and The Courtyard Rehabilitation and Health Care — were not on the health department’s list, meaning those facilites apparently have no cases of the virus.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday that most cases in long-term care facilities spawn from employees who caught the virus through community transmission, so he urged employees to be cautious to avoid the spread.
Another factor, Dobbs said, is that nursing home employees can be pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic and have no idea they are spreading the virus.
Diversicare of Brookhaven reported the highest number of cases in Southwest Mississippi, with 22 employees and 40 residents infected and eight resident deaths.
Aspen of Brookhaven has 12 employees and 12 residents with the virus but has had no deaths, health department data shows.
Lincoln Residential Center had one resident case, no employee cases and no resident deaths. Haven Hall Healthcare center had one employee and one resident infection with no deaths.
Amite County’s Liberty Community Living Center, which was previously confirmed to have cases, reported infections in four employees and 11 residents and one resident death.
Franklin County’s Meadville Convalescent Home reported infections in two employees and three residents as well as one resident death.
Walthall County reported two long-term care facilities with active cases. Billdora Senior Care and Diversicare of Tylertown both reported one employee with the virus but no resident infections or deaths.
There are no active cases of coronavirus in any long-term care facility in Lawrence or Wilkinson counties, health department data shows.
Meanwhile, Mississippi added 238 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths and 126 long-term care facility infections on Thursday for a total of 16,447 infections and 794 total deaths. Three of the 12 deaths were added based on death certificates returned to health officials between April 26 and May 26.
Pike County’s infection count was revised down from 205 to 204. No new deaths were reported.
Lincoln County gained two new cases and two new deaths, Amite County rose two for a total of 66 cases, Franklin reported no new cases for a total of 29, Lawrence County was revised down by one for a total of 107 cases, Walthall rose to 64 and Wilkinson stayed at 85 cases, according to the health department.
