Southwest Mississippi could be in store for downed trees, widespread power outages and a miserable weekend as Hurricane Delta makes landfall today, state officials warned.
Delta’s forecast was expected to shift to the west, potentially blunting the blow of the storm in Southwest Mississippi when it passes through today and Saturday.
But that’s not enough to leave Mississippi in the clear, officials said.
Amite, Franklin, Wilkinson, Adams, Jefferson and Claiborne counties are expected to receive sustained winds of 50-60 mph and gusts of up to 65 mph — enough to down trees, damage buildings and leave residents without power for days, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.
The forecast for counties further to the east, including Pike, Lincoln and Walthall, called for sustained winds of 30-45 mph and gusts between 50-60 mph, which could lead to downed trees and widespread power outages.
Delta grew back into a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds on Thursday.
Forecasters said it could weaken before making landfall as a Category 2 storm near Cameron Parish, La., around 7 p.m. Friday — the same place where Hurricane Laura hit on Aug. 30. Further weakening is expected as Delta moves inland.
“Over the last 18 to 24 hours it has become more and more likely that this particular storm is going to track very similarly, if not identical to, Hurricane Laura,” Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday.
The storm’s rain forecast for Southwest Mississippi dropped significantly Thursday, with 1-3 inches expected as it moves inland. Forecasters were still warning of the potential for tornadoes. Delta was still expected to produce 5 to 10 inches of rain in southwest and south-central Louisiana.
As of Thursday afternoon, hurricane-force winds were being felt 35 miles from the storm’s center, while tropical storm-force winds were being felt 160 miles away.
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Southwest Mississippi could feel tropical storm-force winds by around 2 p.m. Friday.
The Safe Room on Quinlivan Road in Magnolia will open at 10 a.m. Friday and close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Pike County Civil Defense officials said. Cots and blankets will be provided and the American Red Cross will provide hot meals if conditions are favorable. Masks will be required and will be available. Social distancing will be observed and hand sanitizer will be provided.
The Mississippi National Guard sent three teams to Pike County on Thursday to respond to the storm if needed, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel said.
Search and rescue teams are on standby to respond to Mississipi and Louisiana as needed, Michel said.
“We can expect potentially dangerous winds and wind gusts in portions of Southwest Mississippi and along the Mississippi River, up to 65 mph in Wilkinson, Amite, Adams, Jefferson, Claiborne and Franklin counties,” Michel said.
Entergy sent out robocalls to warn residents in the area of the potential for power outages, urging them to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival.
As Southwest Mississippi was hoping Delta would bypass it like so many other tropical systems have during the record-shattering hurricane season of 2020, residents in Southwest Louisiana, still reeling from Laura’s destruction just six weeks ago, were bracing for another tropical nightmare.
“This is not a bad dream. It’s not a test run. These are the cards that we have been dealt,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said in a Facebook video. “I know that we’ve been through a lot, and I know that we’re tired. But we have a job to do right now, and that job is to keep ourselves safe.”
At least one area church that had been going on relief missions in Laura’s impact zone was planning to continue those efforts early next week — barring any major impacts from Delta closer to home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.