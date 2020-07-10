After being closed to public access due to the coronavirus, the Pike County courthouse reopened Wednesday to long lines stretching outside the building, in the July heat no less.
Courthouse officials are asking people to consider alternatives to paying taxes and car tags in person, such as online, mail and a drop box.
The problem is not the number of people but the requirements for spacing inside the building.
“We have social distancing in the courthouse and within our office, so there have to be lines outside,” said Tax Collector Gwen Nunnery.
Her office served 200 people Wednesday.
“But no one complained because they saw that the line was moving at a steady pace,” she said.
Only one entrance is open to the main courthouse, the one on the south side facing the parking lot. People entering must pass through a metal detector.
“There’s minimal people being allowed in at one time,” said Tax Assessor Laurie Allen. “Temperatures are being checked by a deputy.”
Masks are recommended but not required.
Most people are coming to pay taxes or renew car tags, but court is also in session, and people visit the courthouse for other reasons too, whether to get a marriage license, check land values or pay fines, Allen noted.
Also, more people use the courthouse at the end and beginning of a month.
As a line stretched outside Wednesday, courthouse employees set up fans, a water cooler, and brought chairs as needed in the sweltering heat.
“There are other options that driving down here and standing in line,” Allen said.
She said people can pay taxes and renew car tags online at www.co.pike.ms.us. They can pay with credit or debit card, with a processing fee added. Or they can mail payments or use a drop box just inside the courthouse door.
“I just want them to use our alternative methods as much as possible,” Allen said.
She and Nunnery plan to discuss the situation with county supervisors at their board meeting 8 a.m. Monday.
