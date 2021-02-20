A shooting Thursday afternoon in Walthall County led to the death of Den’Javis Warren of Tylertown and the arrest of two Pike County residents, according to Sheriff Kyle Breland.
Walthall County Sheriff’s Office arrested DaJohn Morgan and DeMarcus Smith and charged them with first-degree murder. They are awaiting an initial hearing in Walthall County Justice Court.
Deputies received a report of a shooting on Mississippi Highway 27 South around 3:19 p.m. Thursday. After arriving at the scene, responders pronounced Warren dead.
