Change is coming to South Pike.
The school board on Thursday morning introduced new superintendent Dr. Donna Scott at a special meeting in Magnolia.
“We’d like to welcome Dr. Scott into our community,” board president Sam Hall said at the beginning of the meeting.
Scott’s three-year contract with the South Pike School District begins on Monday. Warren Banks, longtime district administrator and transportation director, has been serving as interim superintendent since July 1.
Scott came highly recommended by the Mississippi School Boards Association, the organization that helped South Pike manage its search for a new chief executive.
The hire came as South Pike looked to replace outgoing superintendent Johnnie Vick after two years on the job.
The main priority for the district is to raise its F rating, and Scott has a track record for improvement. She previously served as the principal of G.L. Hawkins Elementary and L.J Rowan Elementary, both within the Hattiesburg Public School District. While she was principal at G.L. Hawkins it was one of just six Mississippi schools to be named a Gold Ribbon School by the Mississippi Department of Education. Gold Ribbon status indicates an adoption of efforts by a school toward the goal of rapidly performing student performance.
She was named Administrator of the Year in 2016 while she was principial of L.J. Rowan Elementary. Scott raised the letter grade of both of those schools from an F to a C by the end of her tenure.
In other business, the board:
• Entered executive session to discuss personnel matters and took no action.
• Hired Eva Gordon Upper Elementary school teacher Destiney Pounds pending certification and South Pike Junior High school teacher John Culpepper.
• Hired Eva Gordon Upper Elementary school part-time Librarian Melissa Moak.
