Theater nearing insurance lapse

Last week’s winter storm stalled the State Theater’s chances of getting structural repairs done before its insurance expires next month, but city officials gave an update Tuesday on the progress and the possibility of maintaining coverage.
The theater, a cultural cornerstone for downtown McComb that was built in the 1930s, is under threat of losing its insurance coverage due to structural decay of the bricks on the building’s exterior.
Insurance & Risk Manager agent Bill Garner recently told the city board that it had until March 10 to make the repairs.
The board tapped Jeff Laird of Laird Engineering to inspect and make a proposal for the work. Laird also was asked to look at the city’s parking garage to make sure it too is structurally sound for the city to lease it to a new downtown bistro that wants to use the space for valet parking.
Zoning, Inspections and Permits Director Henry Green said Laird inspected the garage on Feb. 4 and planned to return to inspect the theater. Green said he and Laird walked around the theater and took pictures, but Laird needed to create a proposal to formally inspect the building before continuing.
“He and I walked around, and he took some photos and told me what he would need when he came back,” he said. “I would say the inclement weather played a role in him not getting here. He is over there in Natchez.”
Green told the board Tuesday that he would have a more substantial update for the city at next week’s work session, noting that the plans were nearly completed.
When asked if the board word have something to vote on at the next meeting, which is March 9 — the day before the policy lapses — Green said, “I would hope so. We are just waiting on him to submit the proposal.”
Although the timing is close to the deadline for the city to take steps to prevent the insurance from lapsing, city officials believe these steps should keep the building covered, which will allow events to continue to be held in the theater.
Board discusses demolitions
After discussing the theater, Green turned his attention to the property on 917 N. James Ave., which was previously removed from a city demolitions list the board approved on Jan. 15.
The board gave Wells Fargo, which has the lien against the property, 30 days to do something about its run-down condition.
With 30 days up, the property is still under forbearance and untouchable by either the bank or the city.
“Nothing has been done for two and a half years. That property is a blight on the neighborhood and city. We need it to be bulldozed. Why can’t we?” said Selectman Ted Tullos, who represents the ward where the property is located. “I would like something done yesterday.”
Green noted that the owner applied to extend the forbearance, but the bank has yet to approve that. If the forbearance is extended the city can’t demolish it the structure, he said.
Selectmen asked board attorney Angela Cockerham what could be done, and she said Wells Fargo has had ample warning through multiple emails and phone calls between the bank and Green, so it was “up to the board’s discretion” on how to move forward once Green can confirm the owner is no longer under forbearance.
In other news, the board:
• Approved a $5,237 payment to Wise Carter and board attorney Angela Cockerham for services rendered involving a lawsuit between the city and the McComb Housing Authority regarding garbage collection contracts, as well as $1,759 for drafting a social media contract and a $31,486 payment for her services regarding the investigative hearing of former police chief Damian Gatlin.
• Received a draft of its advertisement in Perspective Magazine, and asked Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross to take it back to the Enterprise-Journal for a final edit.
• Approved a $2,887 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s office for the housing of inmates for December.
• Ratified a resolution declaring a state of emergency from Feb. 16 through 19 for last week’s winter storm. If the damage from the storm exceeds $4.5 million statewide then the city will be able to apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover costs associated with repairing storm-related damages.
• Authorized a $12,609 payment to law firm Carroll Warren & Parker for conducting an internal investigation.
• Received quotes for roof repairs for the train depot and awarded the contract to Michael Parker, who submitted a quote of $5,270. The board voted 3-2, with Selectmen Ronnie Brock and Devante Johnson opposing.
• Authorized the McComb-Pike County Airport Board to accept a $400,000 grant from Mississippi Transportation Commission multimodal grant for a hangar expansion.
• Authorized the fire department to move $1,032 from the fire insurance rebate fund to the department’s general fund for equipment purchases and replacement.
• Amended the municipal advisor agreement between the city and Daylight Capital Advisors.
