With the city’s scheduled demolition of a house fast approaching, a homeowner made a bid to pull her property off of the list, citing work planned for the dwelling.
Brandi Smith, who owns property on Highway 51 South, addressed the city board during Tuesday night’s work session.
“We are keeping that property up and I am trying to get the demolition stopped,” she said, noting that the building has been around as long as city hall.
Selectman Devante Johnson asked to see pictures of the home, and zoning director Henry Green went before the board with photos and an explantation.
“This property was on the list from 2019. ... The property is currently in the same state that it was in 2019. Nothing has changed,” Green said, adding that he had visited the property two weeks ago. “We had a public hearing in 2021. We did have some individuals show. Mrs. Smith was not present for that hearing.
“When a property gets to a certain point, it is my belief no one is going to do anything about it. It has been two years. I cannot say I would recommend more time.”
Smith’s mother, Leona, told the board their family had previously hired a man to renovate the property, but he died
Smith said she had no idea her property was on the list until city employees came to check the property for asbestos. Green said he sent multiple certified letters to the home owners of each property, including Smith.
Johnson said he would be in favor of giving Smith more time as long as Smith could show marked improvement in the property, hired a contractor and had a solid plan and timeline.
“You have to have something set in stone. ... Time is of the essence because he is just waiting for some quotes,” he said. "Just a piece of advice for you, whoever you're going to get to do this, you might want to get in touch with Mr. Green's office this week sometime, so you know exactly what it takes to get it up to code and whatever your plans are to do that.
"Make sure it is going to comply with our code so you don't go to spend a whole bunch of money on something, and then we come and say that's not up to code you have to tear that down."
Selectman Ronnie Brock agreed, asking the city clerk to add an item to next week’s agenda, giving Smith 30 days to make improvements. Johnson added that Smith would have to come up with a solid plan for the property.
Green gave an update on the status of demolitions and said he had received one quote as of Tuesday and was waiting on a second before awarding the job. He said as long as the quotes came in below $50,000, no board action would be required.
The next step, Green said, would be to notify the Mississippi Department of Evolvemental Quality of the demolitions and that 10 days after the notification, the project can start in earnest. He could not give a more firm time table for when it would start, noting it hinged on the second quote and contractors’ schedules.
Brock asked if there was a specific order in which the houses would be demolished and Green said he gave no specifics to contractors but added that he could. Brock asked to put Smith’s property at the bottom of the list.
The board will vote on whether to give Smith more time or leave the property on the demolition list at the next board meeting.
