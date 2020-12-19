Despite the state’s ballooning COVID-19 infection rates, most counties in Southwest Mississippi have seen a downward trend in average daily infections this past week. But with the holiday season in full swing, those gains could be short-lived.
The state has consistently been breaking records in its infection rates, with a daily average of 2,161 cases this week. That’s up from last week’s average of 1,967. It’s four times as high as the average infection rates posted in September and triple of what was reported in October.
Pike County’s daily average of infections went down for the first time since mid-November, with this week’s daily average at 16.3, down from last week’s 20 — the county’s highest average yet.
Amite and Wilkinson counties seem to have the most improvement, with Amite County reporting a daily average of 7.6, down from 15.1 last week, while Wilkinson County had a daily average of 2.9, down from 7.
Lincoln County’s average went down this week as well, dropping slightly to 18.4 from 19. Walthall County had a similar drop this week, with a daily average of 6.9.
Franklin County reported a record high daily average of 9.3 this week, up from last week’s 7.1, while Lawrence county had a daily average of 8, up from last week’s 6.
Infection rates have consistently risen in the weeks following major holidays, including the Fourth of July, Halloween and Thanksgiving, along with other mass gathering events like Election Day, so another significant rise in cases could be seen in January.
These numbers in a vacuum mean little, but these increases translate to more hospitalizations and more deaths. And with cases rising and a continued strain on the healthcare system, there are few available ICU beds in the state. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported a total of 72 available ICU beds remaining in the state out of 890 as of Wednesday, when the update was last given.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson said there are still no beds available in the hospital’s ICU, which is treating 15 COVID-19 patients — many of whom are critically ill — and one patient on a ventilator.
“We ask that the community members continue to pray for our nurses, doctors, supportive staff and, most of all, our patients,” Richardson said.
In other virus numbers, the state reported 2,507 cases Friday — the fourth day in a row with over 2,000 cases — for a total of 190,411 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
Pike County added 25 cases for 1,964, catching up to Lincoln County, which went up by 26 cases Friday to 2,291. Amite County reported eight cases to 777, Franklin County rose by 10 cases to 501, Lawrence County added nine cases to 866, Walthall County reported 14 cases for 904 and Wilkinson went up by five cases to 494.
Amite County also reported three deaths Friday for a total of 19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, along with the state’s addition of 34 deaths Friday for a total of 4,317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.